International Development News
Development News Edition

MEIL Bags Polavaram Project : All Set to Realise the Dreams of AP in Two Years

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 12:00 IST
India's infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has bagged another prestigious and national project. It has bagged the Polavaram Project for Rs. 4,358 crores in a reverse tendering process initiated by Andhra Pradesh state government. As all the judicial and administrative decks are cleared, the company has entered an agreement with the state government and began works on 2nd November. 

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy cancelled the contracts and gone to reverse tendering for Polavaram headworks and hydropower station. In this process, MEIL came forward to take up the works with a 12.6 per cent less amount, i.e., Rs. 4,358 crores. With this, the state government saved Rs. 628 crores to the exchequer. The state government invited the bid for Rs. 4,987 crores. MEIL is the sole bidder for the project for Rs. 4,358 crores in reverse tendering process.

The Polavaram Project is proposed to supply irrigation water for 7.2 lakh acres, 960 hydropower generation and lifting 80TMC of water to the Prakasam Barrage on Krishna river. It also aimed to supply 23.44 TMC of drinking water to Visakhapatnam. The project will solve the drinking water problem in 540 villages adjacent to the Polavaram Project. 

Soon after signing the agreement with AP state government, MEIL began the works at the site after a traditional ground-breaking ceremony. MEIL has already begun the survey, mobilised resources, especially engineering staff and machines. Since the flood is almost receded, the works are going on at a brisk pace. MEIL is gearing up to complete the Polavaram Project on a fast track mode. The company is committed to fulfilling the dreams and benefits of Andhra Pradesh state people with the extensive expertise and vast experience in completing the most complex projects in the country in the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is particular about the completion of the project on war footing basis like Kaleshwaram project in Telangana. As the project works went on a snail pace in the past, he cancelled all the contracts and called for fresh tenders. He is ambitious about completing the project in two years. The project is intended to stabilising the ayacut and water supply for two crops in a year.

The company wants to begin the main reservoir works and the hydropower station works simultaneously. Initially, the MEIL initiated the works at the spillway. Although there were some main reservoir works initiated, the hydropower station works did not take off. The hydropower station works are at the beginning stage only. In 2005, then chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy awarded the headworks, right and left canal works awarded as package wise. He was able to get all the required clearances for the project. 

About MEIL:

MEIL has proven experience in mega projects, has an overseas presence in prestigious refinery projects in countries like Kuwait, Jordan, Bangladesh and Singapore. MEIL is known for its timely execution of mega projects with highest quality standards, particularly related to creating infrastructure for establishing raw processing units, compressor plants; gas-based captive power plants etc. MEIL Hydro Carbons division's Engineering Technical Team is using sophisticated modern technology for fabrications, installations, and hook up operations.

Media Contact:
SV Rao
svrao@meilmedia.com
+91-9100032698
MEIL

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022212/MEIL_Govt_Officials__Polavaram_Project.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958718/MEIL_Logo.jpg

