New Supermicro High-Performance Enterprise-Class vSAN Solution Ideal for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Barcelona
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:31 IST
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, introduced another enterprise-class vSAN solution to its broad portfolio of fully configured out-of-the-box systems. Leveraging Supermicro Ultra SuperServer systems, combined with industry-proven vSAN software-defined storage, target hyper-convergence infrastructure. 

"Supermicro's extensive vSAN hyper-converged solution portfolio delivers to customers the ideal storage platform for business-critical applications," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "Supermicro systems and broad line of vSAN ready nodes are highly-configurable to support computational-intensive workloads while offering low total cost of ownership (TCO) for intelligent enterprise deployments."

Supermicro 1U and 2U Ultra SuperServers support the highest performance Intel Xeon Scalable processors (up to 205W TDP) with 24 DIMM slots. Ultra platforms can support not only a large number of NVMe drives but also ample PCI-E lanes to accommodate network interface cards (NICs) to provide sufficient bandwidth for external access through fabrics. Ultra systems are configurable with support of 20, 10, 4, or 2 hot-swappable NVMe drives that can be optimized for different types of applications The Ultra SuperServers are tuned for power, efficiency, scale, and flexibility.

Supermicro's solution has passed the rigorous testing to be certified for VMware vSAN ReadyNode, The solutions, for balance and optimized performance – from the hardware up through the firmware stack to the VMware vSAN software. Native to the VMware vSphere® hypervisor, VMware vSAN uses solid-state NVMe drives for high capacity input/output and low latency.

Seamless integration with VMware vSphere and the VMware® ecosystem makes the hyperconverged solution optimal for cloud native applications, remote office and branch office implementations, test and development environments, management clusters, security zones, and virtual desktop infrastructure.

Supermicro is also launching the Intel Select Solutions for VMware vSAN. Intel Select Solutions from Supermicro are verified, ready-to-adopt workload-optimized configurations for specific workloads across compute, storage, and networks. They help accelerate deployment of complex solutions by reducing the guesswork and in-house evaluation required to achieve excellent performance.

Supermicro will showcase its products and solutions in Hall 7, Booth S212, at VMworld Europe 2019, November 4November 7, at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

For more information on Supermicro's complete line of Embedded Building Block Solutions, visit www.supermicro.com/Embedded or download an Embedded Solutions Brochure.

For more information on VMworld 2019 or to register, please visit https://www.vmworld.com/en/us/index.html.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021867/supermicro.jpg

