Zigmabit Inc. Disrupts the Global Crypto Space with Extraordinary Hash Rate Power

The global crypto community is currently abuzz with the capabilities of the recently launched cryptocurrency miners from Zigmabit. Unlike hundreds of ordinary products available in the market, they have introduced three extremely powerful miners offering a hash rate power of up to 2000 TH/s for Bitcoin. Built using the Zigmabit ASIC chip technology, these miners offer competitive return on investment in less than a month.

Though a relatively new concept, cryptocurrencies have now become extremely familiar in the world of finance and technology. Cryptocurrency mining is the process by which new cryptocurrencies are created. Hash rate power is a frequently used term in cryptocurrency mining, and is considered to be one of the most important determinants of the income perspective of the mining process. It can be defined as a measure of the power of the miner's hardware and reflects the hash function computation frequency per second. Depending on their power, the performance of a crypto miner can be measured in KH/s (Kilo hash per second), MH/s (Mega hash per second), GH/s (Giga hash per second), and TH/s (Terra hash per second).

Zigmabit (www.zigmabit.com) has a team of experts that have been actively involved in the crypto industry since its very early days. The company's three new crypto miners ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and ZigBit 5.0 were designed with the goal of delivering products that will ensure higher profitability for the users. The company has accomplished this objective by maximizing the hash rate to a level that has never been achieved in this industry. These miners can operate under multiple algorithms and are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Mentioned below are the hash rate powers offered by the three miners

  • Bitcoin: ZigBit 2.0. 260 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 330 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 2000 TH/s
  • Litecoin: ZigBit 2.0. 44 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 55 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 300 GH/s
  • Ethereum: ZigBit 2.0. 11 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 14 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 75 GH/s
  • Dash: ZigBit 2.0. 6 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 9 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 50TH/s

In order to stand out in a highly competitive market, Zigmabit Miners has also included smart features such as closed-loop cooling system, noiseless fans, silent high-pressure pumps, super efficient radiators, and much more.

To find out more about Watts Miners and their exquisite range of products, please visit http://zigmabit.com.

About Zigmabit Inc.: Zigmabit is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company currently has a manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom.

