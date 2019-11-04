International Development News
MIT Technology Review hires Laurel Ruma as US director of custom content

MIT Technology Review hires Laurel Ruma as US director of custom content

MIT Technology Review announced today that Laurel Ruma will join as director for Insights, its content solutions division, in the United States. She will oversee all client-commissioned editorial for the region including research projects and white papers.

"MIT Technology Review's US business is growing strongly, working in partnership with clients to bring the most innovative content to MIT's senior executive audience," says Andrew Hendler, VP of sales and brand partnerships. "Laurel brings deep experience in high-quality thought leadership and a passion for developing creative new formats. We welcome her to the team," adds Nico Crepaldi, global director of custom content.

Laurel was formerly the director of custom content for O'Reilly Media and brings more than 15 years of thought leadership and content strategy in the technology field. Prior to her career at O'Reilly Media, Laurel was an editor at various technology consulting firms, including Forrester Research. Based in Cambridge, Laurel is an experienced chair, speaker, and community builder.

"MIT Technology Review is best in class when it comes to technology thought leadership for executives," she says. "I'm excited and humbled to join this storied organization and continue the mission of helping businesses understand the future of technology and work."

About MIT Technology Review Insights
MIT Technology Review Insights is the custom publishing division of MIT Technology Review, the world's longest-running technology magazine, backed by the world's foremost technology institution—producing live events and research on the leading technology and business challenges of the day. Insights conducts qualitative and quantitative research and analysis in the US and abroad and publishes a wide variety of content, including articles, reports, infographics, videos, and podcasts. And through its growing MIT Technology Review Global Panel, Insights has unparalleled access to senior-level executives, innovators, and thought leaders worldwide for surveys and in-depth interviews.

