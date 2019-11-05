International Development News
Development News Edition

FOX Bet Launches PokerStars and PokerStars Casino in Pennsylvania

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Cherry Hill
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 02:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 02:39 IST
FOX Bet Launches PokerStars and PokerStars Casino in Pennsylvania

FOX Bet announced today that it launched PokerStars and PokerStars Casino in Pennsylvania, making the world's largest online poker site the first poker operator to go live in the state. PokerStars, PokerStars Casino and FOX Bet are now all available in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"We're excited to launch PokerStars as the first and currently the only online poker option available to players in Pennsylvania," said Matt Primeaux, President, FOX Bet. "Including today's launch of our highly rated casino product, which is now available in the FOX Bet and PokerStars apps, we're proud to say we're currently the only online provider offering all three forms of regulated gaming in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

WELCOME TO POKERSTARS

Poker players in Pennsylvania can now enjoy PokerStars' selection of popular games, tournaments, and promotional offers at PokerStars.bet. From short, fast-paced online poker cash-games and tournaments to major Sunday tournaments with big prizes and series with large guarantees, real and play money games are available around the clock on PokerStars' safe and award-winning platform.

To celebrate the launch of PokerStars in Pennsylvania, players can enjoy:

  • Daily $1,000 welcome freerolls* from November 7 to 16
  • $20,000 welcome freeroll on November 17
  • First deposit bonus offer of $30 free play by using code 'FREE30'
  • 100% deposit bonus up to $600

"Finally, PokerStars is available in my hometown and I couldn't be more thrilled," said Pennsylvanian and PokerStars Ambassador, Jennifer Shahade. "Players in Pennsylvania have been looking forward to this day, and I can't wait to be a part of all the action. Hope to see many of you on the tables!"

POKERSTARS CASINO GOES LIVE IN PA

PokerStars Casino is now also live in Pennsylvania giving players access to a huge selection of in-house developed slots, award winning titles from some of the world's leading studios, and card, table and live casino games such as roulette and blackjack.

"We're constantly investing in our player experience, and in 2019 that means going beyond brick and mortar improvements to bring customers one of the most exciting gaming options available," said Todd Greenberg, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager at Mount Airy Casino Resort, FOX Bet's partner in Pennsylvania. "Through strategic partnerships like our affiliation with PokerStars, Mount Airy is committed to offering the most cutting-edge gaming experience possible."

PokerStars and PokerStars Casino are now available for download on iOS and Android, and are available via the internet.

FOX BET IN PENNSYLVANIA

Last month, The Stars Group and FOX Sports' real-money wagering experience FOX Bet went live in Pennsylvania, giving sports bettors the ability to place bets on a wide range of national and international sporting events, including football, baseball, hockey, motor sports, golf, tennis and soccer.

FOX Bet customers in Pennsylvania can access exclusive promotions with hundreds of ways to win, including sign-up and deposit bonuses with no red tape, enhanced prices, top offers, Daily Bet Boosts and brand new Custom Bets. The simple and intuitive FOX Bet app is now available for download on iOS and Android.

To find out more, visit www.foxbet.com

21+ T&Cs apply. Must be located within PA. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Editors Notes: *freerolls – A free to play online poker tournament with real-money prizes added to the prize pool by the operator.

About FOX Bet

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sports betting product developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation.

The FOX Bet online and mobile sportsbook brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering with interactive and content rich programing, including expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentators and analysts.

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

About PokerStars Casino

Casino features a wide range of popular and specialist casino games, fantastic promotions and exclusive new products. PokerStars Casino builds upon the strength of PokerStars to offer casino players an unrivalled playing experience. In combination with PokerStars' extensive IT infrastructure and gaming experience which manages millions of transactions every hour, PokerStars Casino offers players the safety and security of the world-leading PokerStars brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022844/PokerStars_Pennsylvania.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/859003/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact press@pokerstars.com

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it captured slain IS leader's sister in Syria

Turkey has captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence gold mine. Little is known about the sister of Abu Bakr...

In Guinea, two more killed in clashes between police and protesters

Two people were killed in Guinea on Monday, authorities said, as protesters and police clashed during a funeral procession for those killed in earlier protests over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to extend his mandate.The West ...

EXCLUSIVE-Giuliani associate now willing to comply with Trump impeachment inquiry -lawyer

Lev Parnas, an indicted Ukrainian-American businessman who has ties to President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is now prepared to comply with requests for records and testimony from congressional impeachment investigators, h...

Cheddar cheese row chef named as an 'immortal' of French cuisine

Paris, Nov 5 AFP A French celebrity chef who is suing the Michelin guide for suggesting he used cheddar cheese in a souffle was named as one of the 10 immortals of haute cuisine by the rival Gault Millau guide. Marc Veyrat was on Monday gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019