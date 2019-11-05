International Development News
Suning International Partnered with Italian Trade Agency, to Provide 'Authentic Italian' for Chinese Consumers

Suning International Partnered with Italian Trade Agency, to Provide 'Authentic Italian' for Chinese Consumers

 Suning International officially signed an agreement with Italian Trade Agency (ITA) at the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) to strengthen consumption upgrading and quality-enhancing of lifestyle, increasing the knowledge and raising the consumption of Authentic Italian products in China.

Two sides jointly announced the launch of a whole-new marketing campaign 'Suning-ITA Authentic Italian Promotion 2019-2020'. The Suning-ITA Authentic Italian Promotion aims to raise awareness among Chinese customers about the quality of Italian products and to leverage upon the concept of Authenticity in order to increase the offering and the sales of Made in Italy products, as well as the export of such products to China.

The new agreement also allows Suning to plan to conduct a series of online and offline marketing campaigns to raise the awareness and grow the consumption of authentic Italian products in China, promoting better understanding of Italian products among Chinese consumers, and further broadening the concept of authenticity with goal to increase.

In addition, ITA will support Suning to facilitate the sourcing of Authentic Italian products with marketing investment and to establish the Suning-Italy Retail Academy, a training program that aims to cultivate professional overseas buyers.

Following China's international trade strategy and the signing of Strategic Cooperation Agreement in March 2019 under the witness of President of China Mr. XI Jinping and Prime Minister of Italy Mr. Giuseppe Conte, Suning plans to introduce 150 Italian design, fashion and technology brands in 2019, including underwear brand La Perla, fashion brand O Bag and lighting brand Flos. Suning will also open 150 smart retail offline stores dedicated to overseas products and consumption experience across major Chinese cities over the next three years. It will also open an Italian Pavilion on online channels, offering Italian lifestyle and cultural experiences that support brand penetration in the domestic market. Besides, Carrefour China will play an important role for Suning International supply chain, and cooperate with ITA to bring more Italian food and beverages to Chinese market.

'China's market has a huge potential, no matter for high-end or tier-3 to tier-4 cities consumers. Suning will fully take advantages of omni-channel and multiple industrial layouts to increase sales' volume and brand awareness for Italian brands' said Zhang Jindong, Suning's Chairman. He also mentioned that Suning will continue to focus on the international development and business by full-scenario layouts and smart retail solutions.

During this expo, Suning International will strengthen the purchasing power on health, fashion, beauty and food products. Furthermore, Suning will open a high-end smart store in Shanghai in March 2020, becoming a gathering place for niche premium brands of design, fashion and technology, to continue empowering consumption upgrading and quality-enhancing of lifestyle. Besides, Suning International will provide interactive experiential consumption by the form of Suning high-end smart stores and Suning International divisions, fulfilling young consumers' pursuit for fashion and trend, to bring premium quality items and enhance the happiness for Chinese consumers.

As a leading smart retail company in China, Suning actively participates the CIIE and leverages its advantages of omni-channel, full-scenario and multi-business, as well as its strengths of insight into consumption and prediction of consumption trends based on technology and big data, to fully empower overseas brands and become a bridge for overseas brands to enter the Chinese market.

About Suning Holdings Group

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2019, Suning Holdings Group ranked as the top three brands among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of RMB 602.5 billion (approximately EURO 77.24 billion) and continued to top the list of Internet retailing category. Adhering to the enterprise mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business as retail through a corporate ecosystem comprised by multiple vertical industries, including commercial real estate, financial services and sports. Suning.com, the main subsidiary pioneering in online and offline retailing, has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for three successive years from 2017 to 2019.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023357/Suning_International_signed_a_agreement_Italian_Trade_Agency.jpg

