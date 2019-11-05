International Development News
In Europe, For Europe: Huawei Building Alliances for the Intelligent Era

In Europe, For Europe: Huawei Building Alliances for the Intelligent Era

Today, Huawei held eco-Connect Europe 2019 in Paris, France, under the theme of "Enable a DigitALL Connected Future." The conference focused on the mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and Huawei in the era of intelligence and attracted more than 500 partners and 4,200 participants.

As the company approaches 20 years of experience in the European market next year, Huawei has been extensively involved in enabling the digitalization of Europe. The company is dedicated to creating an open ecosystem with ubiquitous connectivity, pervasive intelligence and digital platforms accumulated by industry experience, which is helping European nations and enterprises achieve success in digital transformation and the next phase of the economic cycle. In the next five years, Huawei will invest 100 million EUR in building the Ascend AI ecosystem and leading the development of the new intelligent era.

Digital economy is the engine that drives global economic growth and opportunity for Europe to secure a favorable industrial position in the global market

The digital economy has become the most important industrial foundation, business model and new economic form globally. In the next two decades, industrial digitalization will be the biggest trend and opportunity for economic development. Huawei has been committed to helping enterprises integrate technology with industry scenarios and enable digital transformation of the industry. Europe has the leading edge globally in education, talent and basic research, as well as an innovative ecosystem of broad creativity and a well-established industrial chain foundation. More than a quarter of the world's Fortune 500 companies are from Europe. The development of the digital economy will be an opportunity for Europe to secure a favorable industrial position in the global market.

Connectivity + Intelligence + Digital Platform – Huawei brings European partners the "intelligent golden key"

Although digital transformation is the dominant trend, there are many challenges along the way. Enterprises are looking to systematically improve service and operational efficiency, and fundamentally solve the pain points of data connection, business collaboration and agile innovation in the transformation of enterprises to realize data-driven business transformation.

Of the 228 Fortune 500 companies globally that have chosen Huawei to be their digital transformation partner, nearly 50 are from Europe. Mr. Yan Lida, Director of the board of Huawei Technologies and president of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said, "We have been practicing digital transformation and looking for viable paths for many years. We have found the golden key to open the gate of this trillion USD market – the Horizon Digital Platform. Featuring extensive accumulation, converged architecture, an open ecosystem, and high efficiency, the Horizon Digital Platform uses the cloud as the basis to connect business processes, share business data and enable smooth information flow through optimization and integration of new ICTs, and aggregation of service data. The platform not only allows better service collaboration and agile business innovation for enterprise customers, but also lays a foundation for the construction of a fully digital world. In application enablement, the platform supports fast development and flexible deployment of applications. In terminal connection, the platform leverages ubiquitous connectivity to improve collaboration between clouds, pipes, and devices, bridging the physical and digital worlds. Huawei will open the platform architecture to ensure service, componentization, and support for multi-environment deployment, helping customers choose the combination that best suits their business needs. Huawei will also share capabilities to help partners maximize the use of the platform to serve more customers. Huawei has achieved success in various industrial scenarios, such as Intelligent City, Intelligent Campus, and Intelligent Airport. Our success cases include, but are not limited to, Duisburg in Germany, the Sardinia Isle in Italy, and the Dubai Airport in the United Arab Emirates."

With the three strategic directions of connectivity, intelligence, and digital platform, Huawei will build an open digital ecosystem in Europe, including exploring the application of new technologies such as 5G through customer-oriented joint innovation centers, investing in the Ascend ecosystem to enable the AI industry, and leveraging OpenLab as an open innovation platform to nurture industry-specific solutions with partners.

Under the theme of "Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World", Huawei fully demonstrated the capabilities of Digital Technologies

Huawei worked with more than 20 alliance and solution partners including Orange Business Services, Intel, SUSE, T-systems, Dedalus, and Wipro to demonstrate their solutions and success cases in seven major industries: Intelligent City, manufacturing, finance, energy, transportation, retail and healthcare.

For example, Huawei, FESTO and Quicktron jointly demonstrated bringing low-cost AGV connections, ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency and seamless roaming capabilities through Wi-Fi 6 + 5G + optical switching to meet the wide-area mobile requirements of the campus in the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry.

Huawei and manufacturing software partner Gefasoft also jointly demonstrated how key application acceleration solutions can optimize service performance in production systems and maintain online business continuity, demonstrating Huawei's great potential and advantages in edge computing and edge cloud collaborative full-stack AI in the future.

Huawei works with industry-leading customers and partners to release the latest news on cooperation and progress of building an open ecosystem in Europe

During the Huawei eco-Connect Europe conference, Huawei worked with a number of industry-leading enterprises to expand the ecosystem and extend the scope of their cooperation.

  • Huawei and StorTrec signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly provide better extended maintenance service of Intelligent Computing products to end users in the future.
  • Huawei signed MOUs with intelligent application solution partners such as StoryTemple B.V. and AGS Italy, to jointly innovate based on Huawei's leading AI computing platform to bring a better future to society.

Huawei believes that the great potential of the intelligent era can be stimulated only by building an ecosystem with partners, sharing technology dividends throughout the industry chain, and creating an intelligent-era ICT infrastructure base that offers the ultimate customer experience and is fully adapted to the real needs of European enterprises. Huawei is looking to create an open ecosystem through its leading connectivity + intelligence + digital platform, opening a new chapter in the intelligent era with European customers and partners.

Huawei eco-Connect Europe is an annual flagship event hosted by Huawei for the European ICT industry, and was held this year in Paris from November 4-5, 2019. This year's conference was themed on "Enable A DigitALL Connected Future" and aimed to establish an open, cooperative, and shared platform for customers and partners to explore new opportunities for an intelligent future. For more information, please visit: https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/events/hce2019

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023405/Huawei_Yan_Lida.jpg

