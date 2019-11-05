Cisco Meraki Simplifies Security and Expands Platform, Accelerating Partner Opportunities

News Summary:

Cisco Meraki expands its portfolio, giving IT teams a simple, secure, and intelligent platform for building and managing the network for their digital business.

To help customers address an increasingly complex security landscape, Cisco Meraki further integrates with Cisco security solutions.

Cisco Meraki enables lean IT teams to embrace innovation

With new offerings from Cisco Meraki, partners are able to address a broader market and increase engagement with customers.

CISCO PARTNER SUMMIT -- Today, Cisco Meraki announced an expansion of its portfolio along with additional integration of Cisco networking and security innovation into its solutions. New, cloud-managed networking and security offerings will simplify the customer journey to secure, next-generation networking technology. The new solutions also enable customers to further realize Cisco Meraki's overarching mission to make a digital business as simple to run as possible without sacrificing performance or security.

In today's world, employees work from anywhere around the world and are using an ever-increasing number of devices that need to be managed, but many businesses cannot afford to run networks that were not built for these new digital demands. Those with lean IT teams should not have to choose between innovation and security, so Cisco Meraki offers an intent-based architecture that provides the secure foundation businesses need and equips an IT organization of any size with the capabilities to grow and innovate with confidence.

The new innovations introduced today build on Cisco's legacy of industry-leading networking and security solutions, and allow for IT to easily extend management across network domains. The new Cisco Meraki solutions include:

MS390: A next-generation access switch that combines the simplicity of Meraki with the power of Cisco switching innovations. Building on Cisco Meraki's intent-based networking solution, this is the first Meraki switch built with Cisco Catalyst hardware innovations combined with Cisco Meraki software innovations.

A next-generation access switch that combines the simplicity of Meraki with the power of Cisco switching innovations. Building on Cisco Meraki's intent-based networking solution, this is the first Meraki switch built with Cisco Catalyst hardware innovations combined with Cisco Meraki software innovations. Adaptive Policy: Cisco Meraki Adaptive Policy allows organizations to group users, applications and devices to easily apply the right policies. Adaptive Policy is a part of Cisco's Zero Trust Security initiative, and will enable advanced multi-domain policy support between Meraki and a SD-Access fabric deployment.

Cisco Meraki Adaptive Policy allows organizations to group users, applications and devices to easily apply the right policies. Adaptive Policy is a part of Cisco's Zero Trust Security initiative, and will enable advanced multi-domain policy support between Meraki and a SD-Access fabric deployment. Cisco Meraki Security Innovations : Cisco Meraki is introducing new security features, as well as further multi-domain integrations with Cisco's industry-leading security portfolio. This includes the introduction of Meraki Trusted Access, which provides device authentication without the need for an MDM solution. Other innovations include DNS traffic protection and content filtering on the Meraki MR powered by Umbrella, and enhanced Security Appliance Firewall rules.

: Cisco Meraki is introducing new security features, as well as further multi-domain integrations with Cisco's industry-leading security portfolio. This includes the introduction of Meraki Trusted Access, which provides device authentication without the need for an MDM solution. Other innovations include DNS traffic protection and content filtering on the Meraki MR powered by Umbrella, and enhanced Security Appliance Firewall rules. Meraki Gateway (MG): A new product line for Cisco Meraki, Meraki Gateway (MG) is a wireless WAN cellular gateway that unlocks the power of cellular connectivity while offering simple provisioning and management.

"Our goal has always been to empower our customers to do what's best for their business by providing a network solution that allows them to focus on what is most important," said Todd Nightingale, SVP/GM, Cisco Meraki. "LTE, Wi-Fi 6, IoT and the other countless networking innovations available today can seem daunting, but with the right architecture and the right security in place, IT can be adapted to meet the needs of the business at any scale. So, whether it is someone managing one site or one hundred sites, we aim to provide our customers with the most powerful and most simple option."

Cisco Meraki Accelerates Partner Impact

For partners, Cisco Meraki's approach to networking has provided immense growth opportunities. By simplifying the implementation of networking and security, Cisco Meraki partners are able to spend less time building networks for customers, getting customers up and running sooner. In addition, Cisco Meraki's network is open and extensible, enabling partners to integrate and build value-added applications and services on top of Cisco Meraki's platform. With today's news, Cisco Meraki is continuing its commitment to partners by extending its portfolio and expanding partners' addressable market.

"The new Meraki MS390 combines the simplicity of deployment and management of Meraki with the power of Cisco switching innovation," said Brian Ortbals, Vice President, Advanced Technology at World Wide Technology. "The MS390 creates a scalable way to aggregate high-density Wi-Fi deployments while providing the ultimate user experience. In addition to scale, the MS390 offers extensibility for new feature development, including new security policy, that organizations will want to take immediate advantage of."

Availability

The MS390 and MG21/21E will be orderable in Cisco's second fiscal quarter

Trusted Access, Enhanced Security Appliance Firewall rules, and Umbrella licensing and Integration will be available in Cisco's second fiscal quarter.

