Mexico in 2030: Discover the Top 12 Trends to Drive Decision-Making

  • PR Newswire
  • Mexico City
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 00:15 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 00:15 IST
 The futurists, analysts, and consultants at Frost & Sullivan will provide a comprehensive analysis of the transformative, global forces that define the future world with their far-reaching impact on businesses, economics, cultures, and personal lives. From radical "transhumanism" to "platform economy," these thematic opportunities will bring about many changes in Mexico.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023665/PR_and_LI_GIL_MEX_2019.jpg

Frost & Sullivan's Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) 2019: Mexicowill navigate the key themes that will shape the future of Mexico. This third-annual summit will be hosted on Nov. 14, 2019, at the Hilton Reforma Hotel in Mexico City.

For further information about the agenda and to register for GIL 2019: Mexico, please click here:
https://www.growthinnovationleadership.com/mexico/2019/agenda-mexico

"Technology will be a primary disrupting force, and the industrial, aerospace, infrastructure, and automotive industries will be predominantly driven by autonomous applications endorsed by technological advancements, such as 5G, 6G, blockchain, quantum computing, connected vehicles, the sensorization of devices, wearable devices, digital currency, personal robots, and flexible electronics," said Lorena Isla, Managing Director, Mexico at Frost & Sullivan. "These disrupting forces will have a major impact on various industries and change the way we live, communicate, and conduct business."

The global Frost & Sullivan team and pioneering industry leaders will discuss the roadmap for Mexico's enterprise-wide digital transformation, as well as the relationship between technological development, talent and processes to stimulate innovation. Confirmed speakers include:

  • Fadlala Akabani Hneide, Secretary of Economic Development, Government of Mexico City
  • Arantxa Riveros del Castillo, Director of Digital Inclusion Centers, Undersecretary of Communications & Technology Development, Secretariat of Communications and Transportation
  • Alejandro Encinas Nájera, Head of Labor Policy and Institutional Relations, Secretariat of Labor & Social Welfare
  • Daniel Casados, Innovation, Diversity and Inclusion, Ministry of Economy
  • Alejandro Gutiérrez Olvera Cabrales, Deputy Director Manager of Business Intelligence & Customer Experience, Telcel
  • Carlos Romero, Business Development & Channels LATAM Digital Identity & Security, Thales
  • Héctor Nava, Chief Information Officer, RCI Latin America
  • Jaime Martínez Bowness, Director, EGADE Business Schools
  • Javier Cordero, CEO, Red Hat Mexico
  • Jorge Mauricio Reynoso, General Manager, AMEDIRH
  • José Tam, Vice President of Digital Transformation, Softtek
  • Juan Antonio Cepeda, Strategy and Planning Director, Cisco Mexico
  • Karina Alarcón, Partner Development Manager, Google Assistant Mexico
  • María Ramírez Cabrera, Director of Compliance, Telefónica Móviles México
  • Raúl Alarcón, Sr. Engineering Manager, Honeywell Technology Solutions
  • Ricardo Anaya, Product Senior Manager, Qualcomm

In the afternoon, the audience will have the opportunity to choose between three concurrent Interaction Zones that will offer an innovative look into:

  • The Future of Business: Align your strategic vision to digital technology trends, such as AI, analytics, cybersecurity, IoT and ubiquitous high-speed mobile connectivity.
  • The Future of Personalization: Identify key areas to revolutionize customer engagement and customer experience through data-centric strategies.
  • The Future of the Workforce: Discuss digital technologies that will enable operational efficiency and promote excellence in innovation.

Join us and be a part of what makes GIL a powerhouse of ideas and meaningful connections: Its participants!

Our Strategic PartnersCisco and Telcel, Gold Sponsors Nuance and Softtek, Silver Sponsors IBMand Verintand Local Partners CANIETI, EGADE Business School andEndeavor will support us through this digital transformation journey.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Francesca Valente
Global Corporate Communications Director
E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com
P: +1 (210) 348.1012
https://ww2.frost.com/

