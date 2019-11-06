Lavelle Networks Recognized in Top 50 Emerging, Innovative Companies at NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards

Lavelle Networks in Emerge 50 Companies 2019, selected by NASSCOM from over 600+ nominations. The Emerge 50 awards selects India's most innovative top 50 emerging companies that have the potential to scale. Lavelle Networks was selected in the Enterprise category at the NASSCOM Product Conclave on 5th November held at Taj Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore.

Lavelle Networks presented its flagship networking solution 'ScaleAOn SD-WAN' to a panel of jury that evaluated the companies on product excellence, market excellence, business excellence, vertical excellence and technology excellence. ScaleAOn SD-WAN is one of India's top selling SD-WAN platforms today in the enterprise BFSI and Retail segment. The solution is built for scale, speed, security, ability to handle the most complex and diverse set of network access interfaces. A 360-degree focus on policies and not network protocols make it stand out against the other SD-WAN solutions in the market. With leading SD-WAN class of edge networking, ScaleAOn SD-WAN platform is solving some of the biggest enterprise networking issues in the digital world.

"Our vision was to build next generation technology at the most optimal TCO for new age economies like India and our neighbors in Asia. We are extremely excited at this valuable recognition from NASSCOM. After compute and storage which were disrupted by the cloud, its the turn of networking now, where our software intelligence in the cloud automates the network experience across millions of application sessions for all our customers," said Shyamal Kumar, Founder and CEO, Lavelle Networks. "It is not a run of the mill scenario in the enterprise networking world when you have a 1000+ nodes network that is connected in a matter of 4 weeks starting from scratch. Building such a network is one part while keeping it running without downtime for years together while billions of dollars of transactions occur on the network is something else. This is what ScaleAon SD-WAN brings in terms of excellence into Enterprise wide-area networking with its simplicity and ease," he added

Lavelle Networks is backed by investment from YourNest Venture Capital, Ideaspring Capital, KAAJ Ventures (B V Jagadeesh), and ASM Technologies Limited. "Lavelle Network has achieved tremendous success is selling its SD-WAN products to large enterprises in India. They have achieved this going against some of the behemoths in the networking industry. Their product ScaleAOn SD-WAN withstood the test of India's largest online sale of one of the biggest eCommerce companies in India. This furthers Ideaspring's belief of Indian start-ups' ability to build world-class products. We're extremely happy to partner with Lavelle Networks," said Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Director & Founder at Ideaspring Capital.

About Lavelle Networks

Lavelle Networks accelerates networks for the digital economy by offering software-defined networking solutions that solve the biggest challenges in the WAN for distributed enterprises. With a 100% software-defined architecture, the solution enables seamless network experience, ensuring enterprises, in turn, are empowered to deliver the best customer experience at the branch. Lavelle Networks SD-WAN solutions are designed for enterprises that are using, or plan to use hybrid WAN or cloud applications and are on the path to digital transformation. For more information reach us at www.lavellenetworks.com.