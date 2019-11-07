International Development News
Development News Edition

Happiness in your life depends on how you take decisions: Justice D N Upadhyay

In the convocation 143 students including five PhDs, 38 PGs and 100 graduates and diploma were awarded degrees.

Happiness in your life depends on how you take decisions: Justice D N Upadhyay
Image Credit: ICFAI University

Jharkhand Lokayukta Justice D N Upadhyay has said that the happiness depends on how you take the decisions and live your life. He was addressing the graduates in the convocation of ICFAI University, Jharkhand on Wednesday.

"Your graduation today is the outcome of your dedicated efforts, now you have to take appropriate decisions with regard to profession as well as personal life. Happiness in your life depends on how you take the decisions and live your life," said Justice Upadhyay.

Convocation of the ICFAI University, Jharkhand was held on Wednesday at Arya Bhatta Auditorium, wherein a number of distinguished academicians, industry managers and government officials, graduating students of the university, parents of students, faculty members and employees, alumni and current students of the university attended the function. In the convocation 143 students including five PhDs, 38 PGs and 100 graduates and diploma were awarded degrees. The university also awarded Gold Medal and Silver Medal to 16 outstanding students out of which 50% were females.

Justice D N Upadhyay , Lokayukta of Jharkhand and Dr K K Nag, Former Vice-Chancellor of Ranchi University were the Guests of Honour. The Jharkhand Governor, H.E. Droupadi Murmu could not attend the function and so her message to the students was read out by the Registrar of the university.

During the welcome address, Prof. O R S Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University highlighted various initiatives taken by the University to provide quality education and make the students not only employable and but also good citizens, with values and ethics. He highlighted that the university started a semester long course for all programs on Career Development wherein students are made aware of the fast changing career opportunities so that they can choose appropriate careers and prepare for the same. He also explained on the focus laid out by the university to encourage entrepreneurship by the graduating students. Prof Rao also highlighted with examples, how the university has been conducting research on issues, relevant to the state of Jharkhand. Prof Rao also mentioned on the Social Outreach Services by the University to the under privileged people in the neighbouring Simalia village.

Addressing the students, Dr. K K Nag said, "Educational qualification, by itself does not assure success in life. PHD (Passion, Honesty, and Dedication) is the key for success. Besides, it is important to recognize the value of time".

(With inputs from ICFAI University)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Ek Mulaqaat - A Tribute to Khayyam Saheb

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, a connoisseur and efficacious music composer from times of cinema like Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi passed away on 19 August 2019. To reminiscence his essence in popular songs and Indian classical art, Tagbin pr...

Russia has retaliation ready if U.S. quits Open Skies treaty - RIA

Russia has drawn up retaliatory measures in case the United States leaves the Open Skies treaty, a pact which allows both countries to conduct surveillance flights over each others territory, the RIA news agency reported late on Wednesday. ...

NEWSALERT Dharamshala (HP): India will be able to ac'

India will be able to achieve five trillion dollar economy with active participation of all the states Modi.PTI DJI RCJRCJ...

RBI and other regulators are looking at financial system holistically: Finance Secretary after FSDC meeting.

RBI and other regulators are looking at financial system holistically Finance Secretary after FSDC meeting....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019