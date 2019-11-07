Happiness in your life depends on how you take decisions: Justice D N Upadhyay

Jharkhand Lokayukta Justice D N Upadhyay has said that the happiness depends on how you take the decisions and live your life. He was addressing the graduates in the convocation of ICFAI University, Jharkhand on Wednesday.

"Your graduation today is the outcome of your dedicated efforts, now you have to take appropriate decisions with regard to profession as well as personal life. Happiness in your life depends on how you take the decisions and live your life," said Justice Upadhyay.

Convocation of the ICFAI University, Jharkhand was held on Wednesday at Arya Bhatta Auditorium, wherein a number of distinguished academicians, industry managers and government officials, graduating students of the university, parents of students, faculty members and employees, alumni and current students of the university attended the function. In the convocation 143 students including five PhDs, 38 PGs and 100 graduates and diploma were awarded degrees. The university also awarded Gold Medal and Silver Medal to 16 outstanding students out of which 50% were females.

Justice D N Upadhyay , Lokayukta of Jharkhand and Dr K K Nag, Former Vice-Chancellor of Ranchi University were the Guests of Honour. The Jharkhand Governor, H.E. Droupadi Murmu could not attend the function and so her message to the students was read out by the Registrar of the university.

During the welcome address, Prof. O R S Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University highlighted various initiatives taken by the University to provide quality education and make the students not only employable and but also good citizens, with values and ethics. He highlighted that the university started a semester long course for all programs on Career Development wherein students are made aware of the fast changing career opportunities so that they can choose appropriate careers and prepare for the same. He also explained on the focus laid out by the university to encourage entrepreneurship by the graduating students. Prof Rao also highlighted with examples, how the university has been conducting research on issues, relevant to the state of Jharkhand. Prof Rao also mentioned on the Social Outreach Services by the University to the under privileged people in the neighbouring Simalia village.

Addressing the students, Dr. K K Nag said, "Educational qualification, by itself does not assure success in life. PHD (Passion, Honesty, and Dedication) is the key for success. Besides, it is important to recognize the value of time".

