UST Global Recognized for Digital Excellence by ISG

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, for its role in one of the top 25 examples of digital transformation in 2019, as featured in the ISG Digital Case Study book, Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships.

UST Global was recognized for its innovative execution, application of cutting-edge digital technologies and overall commitment to excellence to help their customer achieve impressive, tangible business results. In the case study, UST Global helped ingrain agile methodology and culture across eight countries for an international bank. By partnering with UST Global, the client was able to measure an 80 percent increase in customer satisfaction and reduced time to market by 73 percent.

"At UST Global, we help organizations focus on driving agile adoption incrementally and iteratively, adapting the approach to the unique needs of our clients," saidTrent Mayberry, Chief Digital Officer, UST Global, "The recognition by ISG underscores our commitment to digital excellence. We take the digital journey with our clients, transforming technologies, cultures and business models to create a positive impact."

Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships is the product of a rigorous examination of a significant number of digital case studies submitted by the provider community. ISG evaluated each case study by interviewing the customers involved, assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer's business and indexing ISG's evaluation criteria to determine the top 25 case studies that would be published in the book.

"We have selected UST Global as among the best of the best because UST Global has demonstrated a deep - and practical - understanding of what it truly means to digitally transform an enterprise," said Paul Reynolds, partner, and Chief research officer, ISG. "Through their innovative execution, application of cutting-edge digital technologies and overall commitment to excellence, UST Global has helped its customers achieve impressive, tangible business results."

UST Global's digital case study from Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships can be viewed here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global teams known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

Media Contacts, UST Global:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+91-7899045194

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

media.relations@ust-global.com

Media Contacts, US:

Suzanne Dawson, S&C PR

+1-646-941-9140

sdawson@scprgroup.com

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR

+1-646-941-9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg