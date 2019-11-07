Polaris Wireless Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Groundbreaking, Hybrid Wireless 3D Location Platform

Based on its recent assessment of North American-based indoor location positioning companies, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Polaris Wireless with the 2019 North America Technology Leadership Award. Polaris Wireless's advanced Wireless 3D Location platform is the first hybrid software to leverage a multitude of location technologies to present highly accurate location pinpoints, for any device, in any environment. As a cloud-based solution, it does not require costly hardware investments, enabling quicker deployments. Its commitment to ongoing innovation has enabled the company to obtain more than 100 patents across various location technologies.

"Polaris Wireless' hybrid location technology is the first and only true software-based solution that integrates available sensor inputs from devices and wireless networks. It employs technologies such as cellular, GPS, Wi-Fi, barometric pressure, Bluetooth, and other types of smartphone sensors to create a highly robust indoor and outdoor solution across all topologies," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "As a result, the Wireless 3D Location platform offers accurate, location intelligence both horizontally and vertically."

The platform is universal and easily adaptable to new sensors, technologies, devices, and networks and, therefore, can evolve without additional modifications or network hardware. By integrating the Wireless 3D Location platform into end user's applications, developers can provide customers with accurate location, even indoors and in high-rise buildings, and is well ahead of new industry standards. With an initial focus on mission-critical public safety applications, Polaris Wireless is well-positioned to provide this capability to any industry requiring pinpoint location.

Polaris Wireless is entering new markets through a variety of partnerships, including one recently announced with Orion Labs, Inc. (Orion) and Mark43. Orion delivers leading instant and secure mission-critical push-to-talk voice and location communication through its platform, applications, and devices. Mark43 delivers a single, cloud-native platform that integrates modern and intuitive dispatch, records and evidence management, and analytics. These partnerships allow both companies to expand into different market channels and provide customers with advanced capabilities.

"Polaris Wireless also offers customers 24/7 support. The company's strategic approach to software-based 3D location ensures that customers experience a high return on investment by avoiding costly and time-consuming deployment and maintenance of hardware beacons in metropolitan areas," noted Iadarola. "Additionally, the 3D Location platform allows Polaris Wireless to send software updates wirelessly, enabling customers to receive the most advanced capabilities continuously."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

