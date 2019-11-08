Unity Technologies Unveils the 3rd Edition of Unite India in Association With KSUM

Unity Technologies ( "nofollow" >https://unity3d.com/ ), creator of the world's most popular end-to-end development engine that reaches nearly 3 billion devices worldwide is back with its third edition of Unite India in association with Kerala StartUp Mission during 14th and 15thNovember 2019 at Grand Hyatt, Kochi. The conference will bring together Indian and global representatives across industry verticals automobile, defence, gaming, film. animation and education amongst others, to explore real-time development in the rapidly evolving landscape. More specifically, the conference envisions how Unity, the platform for creating games, simulations, and VR/AR tools helps the user focus on their top priority - improving learners' skills, knowledge and performance.

This year at Unite will majorly focus on latest developments in the content creation industry. At Unite, creativity and interactive learning take center stage. The goal is to learn from fellow artists, creators and experts across all verticals of industries and walk away with knowledge and tools to boost creative success.

Hubert Larenaudie, President APAC & Global Head Distribution Portal, Unity Technologies said, "After the two successful editions of Unite India, the third edition is expected to be bigger and better. Over these years, Unite India has become a platform for the industry to witness the power of AR, VR and 3D technologies simplifying the industry challenges. We believe that India has a huge potential and as a country, we are sitting at a sweet spot to adopt new technologies and keep evolving with the changing needs."

The event is going to bring an opportunity to learn, network and participate in exciting activities, including advanced hands-on demo workshops, technical sessions customized for different levels from beginner to intermediate and advanced, previews of upcoming Unity tech, opportunities to get tips from Unity experts, Auto and Industrial mini-summit, Animation and VFX mini-summit and Networking. Individual sessions include representatives from Byjus, Kerala StartUp Mission, NCERT, Autodesk, Ford, Dassault systems, HTC Vive, Hexaware, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra, Trimble, Cyient, Merkel, Toonz Animation, Vidwath, June Gaming, Dreamerz Lab, to name a few.

Kerala StartUp Mission and Unity Technologies entered into a partnership in January 2019. As part of this partnership, Unity Technologies has setup it's Center of Excellence (CoE) in Kerala. In order to support an ecosystem of startups working in disruptive technologies; StartUp Mission has been collaborating with leading global universities and corporates. The CoE in Extended Reality in Kochi was set up in association with Unity Technologies with this objective and StartUp Mission is extremely happy to host Unite India 2019 to bring together all the stakeholders of the mixed reality and gaming ecosystem in Kochi. The CoE will play an important role in shaping Kerala into an AR/VR hotspot of India. Unite India 2019 being hosted in Kerala itself, will play a crucial role in Unity's and KSUM's contribution to the growing ecosystem here.

Attendees at the event will get a chance to explore the powerful new tools and workflows used to create best-in-class AR, VR and 3D experiences by Unity. This conference aims to offer learning and networking opportunities for almost 1200 participants across the globe. Furthermore, the event shall also give an inside scoop with technical sessions and workshops about the latest developments in Unity Technologies. There will be roundtables curated by Unity to understand the challenges faced by the industry which will then dictate the roadmap.

About Unity Technologies

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect, and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit "nofollow" >www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to "nofollow" >https://unity.com/madewith .

About Kerala StartUp Mission

"nofollow" >Kerala StartUp Mission (KSUM) is the nodal agency of Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development in Kerala. KSUM is the apex body for all other incubators in the state to coordinate their functions to strengthen the entrepreneurship development activities of the state government, promoting knowledge-driven and technology-based startup ventures by students, faculties, local entrepreneurs etc, planning and implementing industry-institute linkages and networking, setting up of R&D facilities and related facilities, encouraging the formation of IEDC and TBI's in academic institutions and capacity building programmes for human resources.

Media Contacts:

Shruti Verma

Head of Marketing (India Subcontinent)

+91-9971792708

"nofollow" >shruti@unity3d.com

Anish Choudhary

Genesis BCW

+91-9873116664

"nofollow" >Anish.choudhary@genesis-bcw.com



Meghna Bhattacharya

Genesis BCW

+91-9953080578

"nofollow" >meghna.bhattacharya@genesis-bcw.com

