Stakeholders From the Automobile Sector to Gather in Delhi to Discuss India's EV Strategy

Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant & Mission Director, Mission for Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage at NITI Aayog; Dr Kamal Soi, Member- National Road Safety Council, Government of India, Ministry Of Road Transport & Highways; Anil Kaushik - Additional General Manager (Business Development), NTPC and other prominent thought-leaders will be seen participating in a one-of-a-kind gathering - World EV Show, organised by Trescon, on 14 November 2019 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi.

Since the announcement of the FAME India Scheme, the Indian government's ambitious plan to phase-out combustion vehicles in the country is becoming a reality. According to a survey conducted by the Economic Times in May 2019, 90% of car owners in India are willing to switch to EVs.

Keeping in mind India's potential to become the next big market for electric vehicle infrastructure, World EV Showwill aim to open up business opportunities and investments in the Indian electric vehicle space by gathering global EV experts, policymakers, public and private automotive companies, lithium-ion batteries manufacturers and mobility service providers.The show is taking place on 14thNovember 2019 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Delhi.

Supported by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India and Government think-tank NITI Aayog, the conference will harness all the innovation narratives around future cutting-edge technologies from top experts and policymakers such as Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant & Mission Director, Mission for Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage at NITI Aayog; Vijay Jaiswal, Director - Automotive & Electric Mobility, Government of Telangana; and Sohinder Gill, CEO - Global Business, Hero Eco & Director General - SMEV among other top speakers.

As Indian automobile manufacturers are starting to nurture the acceptance of going electric by pushing for more investments in e-mobility, the agenda for WEVS will encompass dialogues on innovative business models, battery charging infrastructure and industry analysis from top public and private automotive companies, lithium-ion battery manufacturers and mobility service providers such as Bridgestone, Hero Electric, Uber, ZoomCar, Shell, Energy Efficiency Services Limited and NTPC Limited among others.

Official Partners for World EV Show include Silver Partner, Bridgestone; Bronze Partners, Pastiche and Mackk Networks Pvt LtdExhibitors, Bender India Private; Trontek Group; Power One Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Morgan Advanced Materials plc; UCAL PVT LTD; Analog Devices, Inc.

