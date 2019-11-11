International Development News
CreditMantri Wins the Prestigious Jason J. Spindler 'Big Data for Impact' Award and the Alphamundi Foundation Impact Finance Awards at UNDP-SDG Finance Geneva Summit in Oct, 2019

CreditMantri Wins the Prestigious Jason J. Spindler 'Big Data for Impact' Award and the Alphamundi Foundation Impact Finance Awards at UNDP-SDG Finance Geneva Summit in Oct, 2019

CreditMantri was recently bestowed with the highly coveted Jason J. Spindler 'Big Data for Impact' Award for its continuous efforts to enable access to good credit by using data and technology innovatively and responsibly. CreditMantri was recognised for its substantial work in helping the credit 'invisible' or delinquent population to build a healthy credit history by co-creating products with banks and developing customized plans towards financial health.

The Jason J. Spindler 'Big Data for Impact' Award is an award given to an outstanding early growth company that demonstrates its potential as a high impact game changer. 

CreditMantri also won the inaugural Alphamundi Foundation Impact Finance Awards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2018 for reducing inequality and enabling access to good credit to the 'Credit Invisibles' in India. 

The company, launched in 2015, are the pioneers in making credit score available for free to all in India. Over the years, they have been helping borrowers and lenders make informed credit decisions by leveraging data and technology.

Gowri Mukherjee, Co-Founder, CreditMantri, explains: "We are Emerging India's go to credit platform that facilitates financial growth for credit invisibles by leveraging technology and alternate data. We help the Credit Invisibles - i.e. New to Credit, Credit Challenged and low income credit healthy avail credit by building their credit score using alternate data and technology, and work with lenders to create specialized products for them. With our first-of-its-kind solution, we have witnessed a 3x growth in FY 2017-2018 and FY 2018-2019. We have helped 3.5+ lakh people become credit eligible in FY 2018-2019 alone."

Earlier this year, CreditMantri was also awarded the Aditya Birla Bizlabs Fintech 2019 Awards - a recognition given to innovative startups for its digital lending solution.

About CreditMantri

CreditMantri makes Credit Possible. Founded in Chennai, India by 3 former Citibank executives, CreditMantri is a Series B funded company which enables consumers to create their credit profile to understand their credit potential. Alternate data is particularly important for users who have limited choice and access to credit. The company has served over 14 million users till date to help build their credit profile using CreditMantri's proprietary algorithm.

Media Contact:
Nandini Raman
nandini.r@creditmantri.com
+91-9080614159
Marketing Head
CreditMantri Finserve Pvt. Ltd.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026512/CreditMantri_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026511/CreditMantri_Gowri_Mukherjee.jpg

