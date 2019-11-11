International Development News
Development News Edition

Swascan Collaborates With Video Conferencing Provider to Proactively Address Software Vulnerability

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:30 IST
Swascan Collaborates With Video Conferencing Provider to Proactively Address Software Vulnerability

The landscape of Cyber Security is quickly changing. More and more perils spring up everyday, that's why it is more important than ever to cultivate the practice of a Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure.

Swascan is quickly becoming the European authority in this field, thanks to the recognition obtained with its collaborations in this field with Adobe, Microsoft, Lenovo, Huawei, SAP, Nokia and now GoToMeeting, to proactively address software vulnerability.

Thanks to its expertise, the team of cyber researchers of the Italian firm has brought to light some critical issues related to some Web applications of one of the leading online meeting, desktop sharing and video conferencing software on the market today.

Taking Cyber Security risks head-on

Swascan is the Cyber Security company founded by Pierguido Iezzi and Raoul Chiesa; the first in Italy to offer a cloud-based Cyber Security Testing platform that allows to identify, analyze and solve the vulnerabilities of websites and information infrastructures alike, no doubt one of the most critical points of impact for any type of business.

The activity carried out by the Swascan team highlighted some potential issues that could have been exploited by Criminal hackers to impact GoToMeeting.

After the identification of these vulnerabilities, the experts shared their findings with the video conferencing tool software PSIRT through a Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure containing all the information necessary for the remediation activity. GoToMeeting has since decommissioned the server that could have caused potential issues, which completely eliminates this risk for GoToMeeting users.

As mentioned, the criticalities discovered could have impacted the business continuity, the security of data and information of users and the regular operation of services.

The key is transparency

The key to any Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure activity is precisely the collaboration between Cyber security providers and service providers.

A philosophy embraced by Swascan's Co-Founder Pierguido Iezzi who underlined: "Finally, the world of Cyber security is experiencing a sort of 'thaw' in favour of the principle of collaboration between the various players, until a few years ago a real taboo. We are extremely pleased with the timely and professional collaboration between Swascan and LogMeIn, makers of GoToMeeting."

You can read the full details of the activity on Swacan's blog by clicking here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026077/Swascan_Team.jpg

Contact
Swascan Team
+39 0278620700
info@swascan.com

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-FTSE erases last week's gain on rising Hong Kong tensions

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent escalation in protests in Hong Kong knocked Asia-facing financial stocks, while investors waited for British economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.7 by 0806 GMT, handing back n...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked on Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all...

Foreign children can enter SA without supporting documents

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has signed a waiver that allows foreign children to enter the country without carrying additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters.The waiver has been applicabl...

Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in Asian Shooting Championship

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019