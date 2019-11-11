Swascan Collaborates With Video Conferencing Provider to Proactively Address Software Vulnerability

The landscape of Cyber Security is quickly changing. More and more perils spring up everyday, that's why it is more important than ever to cultivate the practice of a Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure.

Swascan is quickly becoming the European authority in this field, thanks to the recognition obtained with its collaborations in this field with Adobe, Microsoft, Lenovo, Huawei, SAP, Nokia and now GoToMeeting, to proactively address software vulnerability.

Thanks to its expertise, the team of cyber researchers of the Italian firm has brought to light some critical issues related to some Web applications of one of the leading online meeting, desktop sharing and video conferencing software on the market today.

Taking Cyber Security risks head-on

Swascan is the Cyber Security company founded by Pierguido Iezzi and Raoul Chiesa; the first in Italy to offer a cloud-based Cyber Security Testing platform that allows to identify, analyze and solve the vulnerabilities of websites and information infrastructures alike, no doubt one of the most critical points of impact for any type of business.

The activity carried out by the Swascan team highlighted some potential issues that could have been exploited by Criminal hackers to impact GoToMeeting.

After the identification of these vulnerabilities, the experts shared their findings with the video conferencing tool software PSIRT through a Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure containing all the information necessary for the remediation activity. GoToMeeting has since decommissioned the server that could have caused potential issues, which completely eliminates this risk for GoToMeeting users.

As mentioned, the criticalities discovered could have impacted the business continuity, the security of data and information of users and the regular operation of services.

The key is transparency

The key to any Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure activity is precisely the collaboration between Cyber security providers and service providers.

A philosophy embraced by Swascan's Co-Founder Pierguido Iezzi who underlined: "Finally, the world of Cyber security is experiencing a sort of 'thaw' in favour of the principle of collaboration between the various players, until a few years ago a real taboo. We are extremely pleased with the timely and professional collaboration between Swascan and LogMeIn, makers of GoToMeeting."

You can read the full details of the activity on Swacan's blog by clicking here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026077/Swascan_Team.jpg

Contact

Swascan Team

+39 0278620700

info@swascan.com