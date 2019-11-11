International Development News
Ribbon Deploys Colt Japan's Emergency Calling Service

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Westford
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:30 IST
Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it has deployed an Emergency Calling Service (ECS) with location information for Colt Technology Service Co., Ltd. Available since March 1, 2019, the ECS fully complies with Japanese regulatory requirements.

"Having the ECS system in place enables us to offer our customers direct access to the Japanese Police, Fire Department and Coast Guard in emergency situations," said Masato Hoshino, Colt Head of Asia. "In addition to enhancing our current service offerings, this deployment enables us to add future services to our voice portfolio."

Japanese regulations require that carriers offering voice calling services must provide emergency calling services as well. By opting to fully support this capability in its own network instead of routing emergency calls through another service provider for completion, Colt implemented the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology that will allow it to seamlessly migrate other PSTN (Public Switched telephone Network) based services to IP in Japan.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Colt and are delighted that they chose to work with us for this mission-critical enhancement," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's Executive Vice President of Products, R&D, Support & Supply Chain. "Global Tier 1 carriers in this market can access this option to deploy essential services and augment their service capabilities."

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

