International Development News
Development News Edition

Prepare Your Business for the Workplace of 2025: Top Trends Impacting Latin America

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:05 IST
Prepare Your Business for the Workplace of 2025: Top Trends Impacting Latin America

 As the way we work evolves, Latin American companies fear becoming irrelevant to new top talent with higher expectations regarding its workspace and technological tools. Millennials and Gen Zers are expected to account for 70% of the total workforce by 2025, and this poses several challenges and opportunities for companies that want to stay ahead of the game and attain higher levels of productivity and collaboration.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Sebastian Menutti, Connected Work Industry Principal, for the webinar "Prepare Your Business for the Workplace of 2025: Top Trends Impacting Latin America" on November 20 at 11 a.m. EST.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit:http://frost.ly/3ta.

"Key technologies are playing a crucial role in unleashing the full power of the new workplace, such as unified communications and collaboration, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, video conferencing solutions, huddle rooms, and advanced headsets," said Menutti. "This webinar will unveil the transformational power of these tools and present the adoption rates for different Latin American countries. The ability to understand the trends and their implications over the next decade will be critical for companies looking to better prepare for a future of growth."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

  • Discover how new styles, workers, and technologies will completely reshape where, when, and how people work.
  • Identify what strategy your company can implement to stay ahead of the curve.
  • Find out about the substantial growth opportunities for companies and technology vendors.
  • Explore how collaborative solutions can spur your employee productivity and business agility.

The event will also be recorded and available on demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Francesca Valente
Frost & Sullivan
+1 (210) 348 1012
francesca.valente@frost.com

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...

SJVN Ltd Q2 net up 45 pc to Rs 623 cr on higher revenues

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday posted nearly 45 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623.50 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The companys net profit was Rs 430.21 crore in the quarter ended on S...

Suspected Maoist trainer remanded to judicial custody

A suspected maoist trainer, arrested and hospitalised here after being injured in a recent encounter in Kerala, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody by a court in the city till November 22. Principal District and Sessions Judge R Shak...

14-day international trade fair to begin on Thursday

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK and Vietnam, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 beginning here on Thursday. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair November 14-27, 2019 is Ease of Doing B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019