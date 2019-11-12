International Development News
Development News Edition

2019 World Sensors Summit Unveiled - Zhengzhou Embraces Whole World

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Zhengzhou
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 09:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 09:38 IST
Zhengzhou hosted the 2019 World Sensors Summit from November 9-11. Experts from eight countries and regions including China, the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, Italy, South Korea and 12 international organizations, representatives from Fortune Global 500 corporations, Top 500 Enterprises of China and 300+ renowned companies in the sensor industry participated in the summit, discussing and sharing their experience and practices.

Guided by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China and the China Association for Science and organized by China Instrument and Control Society and National Zhengzhou Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, the summit was hosted by the People's Government of Henan, China Instrument and Control Society, Henan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Henan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Henan Provincial Industry and Information Technology Commission, Henan Provincial Foreign Affairs Committee Office, Henan Association for science and technology and the People's Government of Zhengzhou.

The summit selected 5 sponsors from organizations and other professional institutions or associations, Germany as the guest country of honor, also inviting professors, scholars and corporate executives engaged in the sensor industry from 21 countries including the US, Germany, Japan, the UK, Italy, South Korea and Netherlands.

At the technology summit forum, top-level experts delivered speeches on hot topics such as the design, R&D, sealing, testing, technology and standards as well as their challenges, solutions and future development, in a joint effort to promote the development of the sensor industry. The summit consists of ten sub-forums on hot topics about the sensor technology to discuss the development trends and use cases of the sensor technology in various areas.

Experts included:

  • Jiang Zhuangde and Ni Guangnan, academicians of Chinese Academy of Engineering
  • Chen Xiangli, member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering
  • Cheyenne McNamara, chief scientist at Germany-based Sick AG
  • Alfred Giacomo Sigada, Professor in Mechanics and Thermal Measurements at Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy
  • IMAI Toshinori, CTO of Global Sensors at Panasonic Corporation in Japan
  • Alfred Lewis, member of the IEEE Sensors Council

APUS, a unicorn company from China and a provider of mobile services to 1.4 billion global users, has helped the promotion of the 2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo via the platform built in APUS System and AI powered solutions for advertisement distribution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027311/APUS_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027312/APUS_2.jpg

