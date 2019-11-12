MSI Unveils the Complete Product Line up of the New 'Content Creation' Series in India

With an aim to provide a wholesome and personalized experience to the versatile content creators, MSI today unveiled the new 'Content Creation' series in India. The innovative range of laptops provide the exclusive True Pixel Display with spectacular visual experience for creative professionals. The Content Creation series is currently available exclusively on Flipkart.com. In addition to this, Ingram Micro is the sole distributor for the new series. The new product line-up starts from INR 59,990 and goes up to INR 2,69,990.

The new line-up delivers true-to-life images with a focus which guarantees an absolute professional experience with no comparison. Along with the high performance, MSI brings an exclusive feature; True Pixel, that ensures the best quality display for creators. Some of the key features across the powerful series include 4K resolution, Adobe RGB 100% color gamut, Delta E<2, True Color Technology and verified by CalMan - tools that are necessary for creative work, design, photo and video editing.

Commenting on the new launch, Green, Chang-Ching-Lin, Regional Marketing Head, MSI, said, "India is one of MSI's most important market which has huge potential for content-creation. With the launch of the new content creation series in India, we at MSI, aspire to leverage innovative technology combined with portability to unleash the creative potential across the country and transform the way content is created. We are also excited to introduce the exclusive True Pixel technology which delivers the best-possible hardware solution combined with the seamless software. With these new additions to our product portfolio, we aim to provide the aspiring as well as established content creators an elevated experience and help them increase their productivity and performance."

As creative devices and software continue to upgrade, heavy computing ability has become a crucial function for creators. MSI is always striving to create breakthrough technologies and achieve innovative excellence, has introduced the pioneering Prestige and Modern series. Outfitted with the latest processor, the Prestige series is the world's first laptops powered by a 10th Gen Intel® 6-core CPU and delivers at least 50% faster performance for a more fluid creative workflow, especially during multi-threaded processing.

Prestige Series; heavyweight performance, lightweight portability

Equipped with Coffelake i9 processor and a screen size of 17.3 inch and 15.6 inch, P75 creator and P65 creator respectively are perfectly designed for the modern creator and artist who believe in multi-tasking. The 4K thin bezel finish make it an attractive choice for the ones looking for portability and performance.

All the latest high technology fits perfectly in a slim and compact sandblasted aluminium chassis, the Prestige 14 and 15 incredibly weighs only 1.2 kg and 1.6 kg respectively.

Aiming to help users create timeless moments, the Prestige series is a clear winner in the competition with time. The new battery design of Prestige 15 allows up to an incredible 16 hours of battery life, while Prestige 14 also up to 10 hours, allowing users to indulge in non-stop productivity for an entire day without requiring a charger.

Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 both come with two Thunderbolt™ 3, accelerated by 10th Gen Intel® core™ processor, enabling the most versatile port for fast data transfer. The Prestige series are also equipped with up to Wi-Fi 6, supporting 3 times faster wireless connectivity than the previous standard.

Indulge in the stunning visual experience with the new Prestige series where the FHD-IPS Level display with an 86% screen-to-body gives a great slim form factor without all the bulk.

Modern Series; effortless mobility and power-packed performance

For those who are in pursuit of a livelier lifestyle, the stylish Modern 14 and Modern 15, which aim for effortless mobility, are the best choice. This exclusive range is equipped with True Color Technology that provides different modes to best fit various usages and Nahimic 3 Audio enhances the favourite music into virtual surround sound over any other standard audio equipment.

The 14-inch Modern 14 compact metallic chassis weighs only an astonishing 1.19kg, but is still able to offer the power and fully equipped input and output interface. Furthermore, The Modern 14 can also provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The amazingly long battery runtime lets users focus solely on their craft, undisturbed and uninterrupted.

At the same time, the 15.6-inch, Modern 15 takes optimization to the next level with easily adjustable system modes and resources providing a wide range of scenarios and needs. Crafted in ultra-light chassis with hair-brushed aluminium and equipped with Latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7, U-Processor and 10 hours of battery life, the Modern 15 is designed for non-stop, on-the-go creators.

Creator Series; extra-ordinary features and battery life for unlimited creativity

Stunningly Outperform and unleash the creative bent with the exclusive Creator 15M and Creator 17M laptops by MSI. With the latest GeForce Graphics take optimization to the next level with easily adjustable system modes and resources.

The 17.3-inch, Creator 17M, offers a larger screen with a thinner bezel, featuring a vibrant full HD 1080p panel that covers "close to 100% sRGB" for a greater visual experience. With a fairly larger size of 15.6-inches, the Creator 15M, also maintains an ultra-thin design while being equipped with an excellent number of handy essential ports.

Both, Creator 17M and Creator 15M series, are the perfect blend of elegance and performance.

Taking the lead in producing the latest, most powerful, functional and compact laptops in today's market, MSI Prestige, Modern and Creator series will definitely provide creators the best creating experiences.

About MSI Content Creation

MSI is globally recognized as a trailblazer and top brand in digital content creation. Built around MSI's decade-long pioneering tech in gaming, the Content Creation Series packs stunning color accuracy, long-lasting battery life, high fidelity audio and excellent performance into an ultra-portable, stylish chassis for photographers, graphic designers, 3D animators, video editors and other professionals around the world. For more product information, please go to https://in.msi.com/.

For more information, contact:

PR Pundit

Divij Krishna

+91-9654776017

divij.k@prpundit.com

Swati Dhamija

+91-8376033130

swati.d@prpundit.com