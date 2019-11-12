International Development News
Development News Edition

Dravid's Conflict of Interest case: Hearing concludes in contentious issue

Rahul Dravid had earlier explained his case in a personal hearing held in Mumbai on September 26.

Dravid's Conflict of Interest case: Hearing concludes in contentious issue
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A complaint was filed against Rahul Dravid, alleging conflict of interest in his current role as National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head and being an India Cements employee.
  • Hearing in the case has concluded and BCCI ethics officer D K Jain said the "order can be expected soon".
  • The conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket.

The hearing in the alleged conflict of interest case involving Indian cricketing great Rahul Dravid concluded here on Tuesday with BCCI ethics officer D K Jain saying "his order can be expected soon". MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed a complaint against Dravid, alleging conflict of interest in his current role as National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head and being an India Cements employee. "The hearing has been concluded. You can expect my order soon," Jain told PTI.

The 46-year-old former India captain had earlier explained his case in a personal hearing held in Mumbai on September 26. However, the ethics officers asked Dravid to depose before him for a second time but on Monday.

The NCA chief was represented by his lawyer PTI has learned. "A lawyer from BCCI and complainant Gupta were also heard," a board official said. Asked why Dravid was required to depose again, Jain added, "There is no special reason. I had some doubts and I thought I must clarify them".

Dravid is currently the NCA Director in Bengaluru besides being a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

He was also the head coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being handed the NCA role, which includes monitoring the progress of these two sides as well. In his earlier submission, Dravid had defended himself saying he has taken leave of absence from India Cements and he has nothing to do with the Chennai Super Kings.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge of the BCCI when the September hearing took place but a new set of officer-bearers were elected on October 23, ending the 33-month tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed panel.

The conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket. Legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and new BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly have also been served a conflict of interest notice in the past. Before demitting the office, the CoA, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a "straight-jacketed" conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution.

If the amendment is accepted by the apex court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations, will be allowed to have multiple roles. They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won't be barred from commentary stints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary coalition deal

Spains Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos party agreed on the basis of a coalition government on Tuesday, just two days after a parliamentary election delivered a highly fragmented parliament. The election - the countrys fourth in four ...

Students should pursue knoweldge throughout life: Irani

Education was not a one-stop arrangement and students should pursue knowledge throughout their life to attain excellence, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said. She also urged students to contribute for rural development, asking them...

VA Tech WABAG posts consolidated Q2 profit at Rs 23.89 Crore

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd on Tuesday said it has clocked consolidated profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 23.89 crore. The city-based firm had registered profit at Rs 28.49 crore during the corresponding quarter of p...

Financial Times announces first female editor

London, Nov 12 AFP The Financial Times on Tuesday announced that its deputy editor, Roula Khalaf, would take over as the newspapers editor next year, the first woman to hold the post. She succeeds Lionel Barber, who will step down after alm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019