International Development News
Development News Edition

World Intellectual Property Report 2019 - Local Hotspots, Global Networks: Innovative Activity Is Increasingly Collaborative and International

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:16 IST
World Intellectual Property Report 2019 - Local Hotspots, Global Networks: Innovative Activity Is Increasingly Collaborative and International

 The 2019 edition of WIPO's World Intellectual Property Report analyzed millions of patent and scientific publication records across several decades to conclude that innovative activity has grown increasingly collaborative and transnational, while originating in a few large clusters located in a small number of countries.

Some 30 metropolitan hotspots alone accounted for 69 percent of patents and 48 percent of scientific activity during the 2015-2017 period. They are mostly located in five countries – China, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States of America (U.S.).

The report finds that innovation has become more collaborative. In the early 2000s, teams of scientists produced 64 percent of all scientific papers and teams of inventors were behind 54 percent of all patents. By the second half of the 2010s, these figures had grown to almost 88 and 68 percent, respectively.

Collaboration has also become more international in nature. The share of scientific collaborations with two or more researchers located in different countries grew from 15 percent in 1998 to 26 percent in 2017. For patents, the share of international co-inventions increased to 11 percent until 2009, but has since slightly fallen, partly because of rapid growth in domestic collaborations in certain countries. Most international collaboration takes place among the top metropolitan hotspots. The largest ten of them – San Francisco-San Jose, New York, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Boston, Shanghai, London, Beijing, Bengaluru, and Paris – account for 26 percent of all international co-inventions. The U.S. hotspots emerge as the most connected ones in the world.

"Today's innovation landscape is highly globally interlinked," said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry. "Increasingly complex technological solutions for shared global challenges need ever larger and more-specialized teams of researchers, which rely on international collaboration. It is imperative that economies remain open in the pursuit of innovation."

https://www.wipo.int/pressroom/en/articles/2019/article_0013.html

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951610/WIPO_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Misbah-ul-Haq expecting 'good results' from 'ambitious' Pakistan against Australia

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is expecting good results from the ambitious team as they are preparing for Test series against Australia. Misbah-ul-Haq led the team when the national side last toured Australia in 2016-...

NDTV posts Rs 10.27 cr loss in Sep qtr

Broadcasting company New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV on Tuesday said it has posted a loss of Rs 10.27 crore in July-September 2019 period after multiple quarters of profit, mainly due to a decline in advertising revenue and a challenging envi...

Kamdhenu posts net profit of Rs 6.52 cr in Sep qtr

Leading TMT maker Kamdhenu Tuesday said its net profit jumped over 25 percent to Rs 6.52 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked Rs 5.20 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, Kamdhenu said in...

Info Edge posts net loss of Rs 111.8 cr in Sep qtr

Info Edge India, which runs job portal naukri.com, on Tuesday reported a wider net loss of Rs 111.8 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The companys net loss stood at Rs 40.7 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a regulatory fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019