Zeus Unveils High-Ratio FluoroPEELZ® Clear Peelable Heat Shrink

 Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, has announced an extension to its FluoroPEELZ® peelable heat shrink product family. High-ratio FluoroPEELZ offers high optical clarity like the other products within the FluoroPEELZ family but is now available in larger shrink ratios.

Because of its optical clarity and easy peel removal, FluoroPEELZ is primarily used in the medical device industry for catheter construction. Optical clarity helps catheter manufacturers visually inspect products during the production process. Manufacturers can spot any defects beneath the heat shrink material and eliminate guesswork during construction.

High-ratio FluoroPEELZ is especially beneficial in the neurovascular and neuromodulation markets where it is used as a reflow/fusing sleeve over softer plastics. Because of the tiny size of these devices, the ability to peel away the heat shrink rather than slit with a razor blade by hand provides an important advantage for device manufacturers.

With the clarity and peelability of Zeus' high-ratio FluoroPEELZ, manufacturers can streamline complex catheter construction processes. These features help manufacturers improve efficiencies, increase yields, and create a safer work environment.

Zeus will showcase its new high-ratio FluoroPEELZ at stand 8BK27 at Compamed, the leading international trade fair for the medical supply industry and for product development. Compamed takes place November 18-21, 2019 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

"Zeus is a pioneer in clear peelable heat shrink technology and continues to innovate. With this new product release, we offer medical device manufacturers a high optical clarity heat shrink for applications requiring increased ratio sizes. Specifically, manufacturers that specialize in products with smaller diameters are quickly adopting our solution. The new high-ratio FluoroPEELZ allows customers to partner with Zeus for all their heat shrink requirements." Emily Barnes, Sr. Global Medical Market Manager, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"Zeus' high-ratio FluoroPEELZ solution provides a superior product at a very competitive price. Plus, the unique features of this product allow catheter manufacturers to save time and money by simplifying the production process. Other advantages of partnering with Zeus include our free sample program, potential cost savings from bundling, global field application engineering support team and award-winning customer service." Bob Chaney, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

  • Zeus is now offering high-ratio FluoroPEELZ, an extension to its peelable heat shrink family.
  • This clear peelable heat shrink solution offers the same high clarity as the other products within the FluoroPEELZ family but is now available in higher ratios up to 2:1.
  • FluoroPEELZ is used primarily in the medical device industry for catheter construction. High-ratio FluoroPEELZ is especially useful in the neurovascular and neuromodulation markets.
  • The clarity and peelability capabilities of high-ratio FluoroPEELZ help manufacturers simplify production, improve efficiencies, increase yield and create a safer work environment.
  • Zeus FluoroPEELZ is Class VI medical grade approved.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,700 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. To learn more about the company and its products, call 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S. Click here to request free samples.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790870/Zeus_Logo.jpg

