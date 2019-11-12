Flexera Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Being a Leader in Software-Enforced Software Licensing

Based on its recent analysis of the global market for the software-enforced segment of software license management, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flexera with the 2019 Global Market Leadership Award. With a rising need for software-enforced solutions, Flexera is expected to continue to lead the market with its Flexera Monetization Platform. Over the last 10 years, the company has significantly expanded its business in the intelligent device and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors, especially in enterprise and industrial IoT. Flexera has maintained its prominence in many segments, including electronic design automation (EDA), computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).

"Flexera has a strong brand position, largely due to the fast-growing software enforcement segment in North America. Its licensing and entitlement management solutions are being used by approximately 4000 customers," said Mukul Krishna Global Head of Practice. "Furthermore, its solutions manage tens of millions of entitlements for more than 10 million users and deliver more than 100 million software updates per year."

The Flexera Monetization Platform enables software publishers and device manufacturers to implement a wide range of digital monetization models for Cloud, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), on-premises and embedded applications. In addition to its licensing and entitlement management functionality, the platform offers software delivery and updates for both connected and intermittently connected devices.

"Flexera provides significant long-term benefits including increased top line revenue through accelerated revenue recognition, eliminated revenue leakage, better management of customer compliance and renewals, and deeper insights into customers and products," noted Krishna. "Its value proposition is very strong and includes cost savings, software delivery and fulfillment, usage management for all software products, and accelerated time to market for newly created or acquired products. These aspects are expected to further entrench its leadership position."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

