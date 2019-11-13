International Development News
Development News Edition

Asia's Fastest Growing Cloud Telephony Platform, Exotel, Will Close the Year at Rs. 120 Crores

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:01 IST

 Exotel, the fastest growing cloud telephony platform in Asia, announced that they are looking to close the year at a revenue of Rs.120 crores.

"Enterprises are looking at cloud telephony as a way to scale and grow their business. We are enabling organisations to provide the right conversation touchpoints without compromising on the customer's privacy and security as well. With this increased adoption, we have seen 68% YoY growth in our revenues. I'm happy to say that we will be closing the year at a revenue of Rs. 120 crores," said Shivakumar Ganesan (Shivku), CEO & Co-founder of Exotel.

Started in 2011, Exotel powers business communication for over 2,500 enterprises and growing businesses in India, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Shift in cloud adoption by enterprises 

"We are seeing a lot of enterprises move to the cloud. While startups, e-commerce companies, marketplaces, etc. were early adopters, we are seeing an upswing in cloud adoption by the more traditional verticals including banks and financial institutions," added Shivku. 

Exotel has always maintained that they wanted to be pioneers of moving enterprise business communication to the cloud. This year has seen them take a big step in that direction. 

Exotel currently handles over 11 million customer conversations every day on an average. "We were doing about 5-6 million calls a day last year. And this has also doubled over the year," said Shivku. 

"Our primary focus has between two fold — scale and reliability. We have worked on improving our infrastructure to ensure that our customers never have to compromise on scale or reliability. For example, during the festive season now, e-commerce companies have a big surge in their business which has resulted in a 2x increase in traffic for Exotel. But since this is something we planned for, we were able to handle this with absolute ease," mentioned, Shivku.

Along with their growth in India, Exotel has seen a surge of customers coming in from Southeast Asia and Australia. Their flagship products, Number Masking, nOTP & Lead Assist, are getting good traction there as well. Shivku further added, "We already work with some of the biggest tech enabled businesses in SEA & Australia. In the coming years, we will see a larger portion of our revenue coming in from our overseas markets."

To ensure standardization of their security processes and policies, they recently implemented the ISO 27001:2013 certification, one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. ISO 27001 uses a top-down, risk-based approach. Getting this certification was a great win for them and their customers.

Exotel also recently expanded their operations in India to three new circles including Jaipur, Indore & Kozhikode.

For more information, please visit https://exotel.com/ or follow them on twitter at https://twitter.com/Exotel.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Only challenge is to keep up with standards set by team: Kohli ahead of 1st Test against Bangladesh

Being the top-placed team on ICC World Test Championships points table, India skipper Virat Kohli said the only challenge waiting for them when they take on Bangladesh will be to keep up with those standards. The challenge would be to keep ...

After Congress, NCP sets up committee to discuss Common Minimum Programme

Nationalist Congress Party NCP on Wednesday set up a committee comprising Maharashtra leaders to discuss Common Minimum Programme with Congress. The committee includes Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Mal...

Next CM of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Raut after getting discharged from hospital

HIGHLIGHTRaut was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on November 11.Maharashtra came under the Presidents Rule on TuesdayShiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena....

Harbhajan was bit of a nemesis for me right throughout my career, says Gilchrist

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has described Harbhajan Singh as his nemesis, saying the Indian off-spinner and Sri Lankas Muttiah Muralitharan were the two toughest bowlers that he faced during his international career. Talking about his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019