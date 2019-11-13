International Development News
Development News Edition

Gizmobaba, the Crossborder Social eCommerce Platform Gets Shortlisted for 3rd Startup India Investment Summit in China

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:15 IST

Mumbai-based, Gizmobaba, a niche homegrown curated products crossborder social eCommerce platform has been shortlisted by Venture Gurukool for the 3rd Startup Investment roadshow to be held in China at Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing. Venture Gurukool, an early-stage investor and incubator has shortlisted 12 Indian startups to represent India at the 6-day Summit that is being organized in partnership with The Indian Embassy, Beijing and The Consulate General of India in Shanghai and the Consulate General of India in Shenzhen

Alok Chawla, CEO & Co-founder, Gizmobaba.com said, "We are proud to be one of the 12 startups shortlisted this year. The Summit will help Chinese investors to engage with promising Indian startups for investment and strategic partnerships. Gizmobaba, recently closed a Pre-Series A round with LetsVenture, and are looking to raise a $5m Series A round to help further grow our crossborder social eCommerce business and invest aggressively in marketing, the right team and technology."

Recently Gizmobaba established its presence internationally by launching Gizmobaba.CLUB to cater to customers in the US, UK and UAE. Gizmobaba's high gross margin business model ensures a fast path to profitability and sharing a larger revenue percentage to their selling partners and are already profitable on a unit economics basis.

Mr. Mahendra Swarup, Founder, Venture Gurukool, says, "After an enthralling success from our past Investment Shows in China. Venture Gurukool is hosting 'The 3rd Startup India Investment Summit' November 2019 in 3 cities- Beijing, Shanghai & Shenzhen. This year the Investment Summit has received several hundred Startup applications, whereby 12 promising startups have been shortlisted to participate and showcase their ventures at the 3rd India Investment Summit in China."

About Gizmobaba:

Gizmobaba is a Crossborder Social eCommerce venture. Gizmobaba's unique selling proposition (USP) is that products are curated and with top quality, providing a warranty upto 6 months on long tail products which are generally perceived to be low quality with high failure rates and low life. Unlike other platforms that operate on wafer thin margins, resulting in burning several dollars for each dollar of revenue, Gizmobaba has achieved a Rs.1 crore monthly GMV with positive unit economics. With bigger margins to share with partners, Gizmobaba now plans to grow exponentially by penetrating in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets.

Gizmobaba counts among its investors, senior industry leaders including CEO of Asian Paints PPG India, Founding Partner of Hunt Partners India, Co-Founder of Quest Global, Founders of Wow Express and the LetsVenture Angel Fund.

Incorporated in 2012 the platform is headed by husband-wife duo Alok and Neeta Chawla. Alok previously co-founded ZipCash, which was acquired by Ola and now operates as Ola Money.

Visit: https://www.gizmobaba.in/

Media Contact:
Glen Lobo
glen@thegoodedge.com
+91-9850067343
The Good Edge

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Europe must strengthen resilient growth to shield against economic crises

European Union member states must strengthen their institutions for resilient growth to shield against economic crises, protect the most vulnerable and ensure incomes can rebound quickly, says a new World Bank report.The latest European Uni...

UK's Johnson shouted at during visit to flood-hit area

Two onlookers shouted at Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he observed relief efforts in a flood-hit district of northern England on Wednesday, several days after the worst of the flooding. You took your time, Boris, one person tol...

UPDATE 2-Alibaba poised to launch record-breaking $13.4 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is poised to launch a Hong Kong share sale expected to raise up to 13.4 billion as soon as Thursday, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions. The deal - which would be the worlds big...

UPDATE 2-Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venices mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water. A local man from Pell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019