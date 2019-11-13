Australian Paralympic champ Kieran Modra killed in road accident

HIGHLIGHTS Australian Paralympic cycling champion Kieran Modra was killed in a road accident on Wednesday.

Modra, a swimmer and tandem cyclist, claimed five gold and five bronze medals at eight Paralympic Games between 1988 and 2016.

Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Kieran Modra has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike north of Adelaide on Wednesday. The 47-year-old, who was visually impaired, collided with a car that was traveling in the same direction on a road near the town of Gawler, South Australia, local media reported.

"We are very saddened to hear of the passing of long-time supporter and friend of the RSB, Kieran Modra, in a cycling accident on Wednesday morning," Australia's Royal Society for the Blind said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife Kerry and the Modra family at this difficult time."

Paralympic Games, Australian Cycling body and Commonwealth Games Australia among others have paid tributes to the Australian legend.

We are mourning the loss of Kieran Modra, a true Paralympic legend and a hugely popular figure across our entire community.Our thoughts go out to Kieran's family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/ffVNelDuoL — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) November 13, 2019

RIP Kieran Modra. Aside from his exploits in athletics and swimming, Kieran won silver medals in para-cycling at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games with pilot Jason Niblett, in tandem sprint and tandem time trial. Deepest sympathies with family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/VZb0PjnwEK — Comm Games AUS (@CommGamesAUS) November 13, 2019

