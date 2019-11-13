International Development News
Development News Edition

Suning Sets New Singles' Day Record with Omni-Channel Orders Increasing by 76%

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Nanjing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:46 IST

Suning.com ("the Company"), a Fortune Global 500 retail company and China's largest online-to-offline (O2O) smart retailer owned by Suning Holdings Group, published Single's Day shopping festival data with purchasing orders increasing by 76%, a new record. After the establishment of full-scenario retail layout, Suning aims to provide a better service and fast delivery for consumers through Singles' Day shopping festival.

Highlights of Suning.com's Single's Day Shopping Festival:

  • On Nov. 11th, over 13,000 brick-and-mortar stores took part in the shopping festival, Suning Plaza and Suning.com Plaza had 10 million visits to stores.
  • As a new member of the Suning family, 210 Carrefour China stores achieved revenue of RMB 3.12 billion, an increase of 43%, online orders surpassed 2.04 million.
  • Suning.com jointly partnered with Hunan TV to hold a national television gala, inviting many Chinese celebrities and achieving the first position of television audience rating nationwide.
  • During the promotion of Single's Day, Suning.com attracted more than 500 top global brands and 1 million new VIP customers.
  • Home appliances and 5G smartphone online orders increased by 79% and 459%.
  • Suning Finance also saw an outstanding growth with orders increasing by 139% and installment transactions grew by 498%.
  • Sales volume from Suning.com Retail Cloud Store, which is mainly focus on tier-4 to tier-6 cities in China, increased by 1032.9% compared to last year, demonstrating a strong growth in the market.

The Chairman of Suning Holdings Group, Zhang Jindong said "it is a different Single's Day shopping festival for Suning. We are not only focusing on the price promotion, consumer experience has become more important. We have already witnessed the progress of the immersive shopping experience we brought to consumers. The Single's Day is just a beginning; we will keep continuing our best products and services to create a more consumer-friendly shopping environment."

The establishment of full-scenario retail will better serve new generations by providing premium quality products, amusement and convenient consumption. The integration of online and offline shopping experience will become the prospective trend to boost Suning's development.

About Suning Holdings Group

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2019, Suning Holdings Group ranked as the top three brands among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of RMB 602.5 billion (approximately EURO 77.24 billion) and continued to top the list of Internet retailing category. Adhering to the enterprise mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business as retail through a corporate ecosystem comprised by multiple vertical industries, including commercial real estate, financial services and sports. Suning.com, the main subsidiary pioneering in online and offline retailing, has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for three successive years from 2017 to 2019.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JNU partially rolls back hike in hostel fees

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday decided to partially roll back the hike in hostel fees following protests by students for 16 days. The decision was taken in varsitys Executive Council EC meeting which had to be shifted outside ...

Nucleus Software Appoints Prakash Purushottam Pai as Chief Evangelist Officer

NEW DELHI, Nov. 13, 2019 PRNewswire -- Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, has appointed Prakash Purushottam Pai as its Chief Evangelist Officer.As ...

Simplify registration process for Kartarpur Sahib visit: SGPC

With only a few pilgrims taking the Kartarpur Corridor to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the SGPC on Wednesday blamed the online registration process for the low turnout, asserting that the procedure should be simplified. The apex g...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields fall after Trump threatens tariffs on China

Euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with further tariffs if it fails to sign a trade deal, dimming the optimism that has hurt bond markets in recent weeks. Trump on Tuesday dangled the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019