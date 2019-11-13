Nucleus Software Appoints Prakash Purushottam Pai as Chief Evangelist Officer

Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, has appointed Prakash Purushottam Pai as its Chief Evangelist Officer.



As the Chief Evangelist Officer, Prakash will take on the responsibility of communicating effectively the unprecedented value of the company's award winning solutions. He will play a key role in taking the technical, functional and business power of Nucleus product lines to key stakeholders worldwide and in doing so will usher in a mutually beneficial multiplier effect.

Prakash is a veteran of the banking and financial services technology industries with over thirty-five years of experience. Before taking up this role, he led Nucleus Software's financial inclusion business. Prior to joining Nucleus, Prakash worked with prestigious companies including Tata Motors, Walchandnagar Industries, and Bank of India. During his time as the head of technology at Nokia Money, he launched India's first mobile wallet. Prakash joined Nucleus in 1994 and was instrumental in driving the creation of the Nucleus Product business. Today, Nucleus Software provides sophisticated lending and transaction banking products to more than 150 of the world's most innovative financial services companies in 50 countries.

Based in the company's Noida headquarters, Prakash will be a member of the Nucleus Leadership team and will report directly to the CEO - RP Singh. Prakash has a Bachelor of Science (Mathematics) from the University of Poona and an M.Sc. (Mathematics) from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Vishnu Dusad (Managing Director, Nucleus Software) stated, "With his deep understanding of the domain and the products, Prakash will leverage his strong network to communicate the humongous value that our solutions deliver. We are delighted to welcome Prakash in this extremely important role and wish him all the best."

Ravi Pratap Singh (CEO, Nucleus Software) said, "Our solutions deliver tremendous value to our customers. Communicating the power of our products is vitally important and Prakash's expertise and experience will be crucial in doing this. We know that our products' sophistication and complexity require strong communication and engagement with stakeholders."

Prakash PurushottamPai (Chief Evangelist, Nucleus Software) said, "I am happy to accept this new role at this exciting time for the business. Nucleus Software is one of the leading forces in the transformation of the banking industry. For three decades we've been helping our customers achieve their business goals by applying our digital technologies in creative ways."

About Nucleus Software:

Nucleus Software(BSE: NUCLEUS) (NSE: NUCLEUS) is the leading provider of lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry. Its software powers the operations of more than 150 companies in 50 countries, supporting retail banking, corporate banking, cash management, internet banking, automotive finance and other business areas.

Nucleus Software is known for its world-class expertise and innovation in lending and transaction banking technology. It has two flagship products, built on the latest technology:

FinnOne [ TM ] 10 time winner - World's Best Selling Lending Solution

10 time winner - World's Best Selling Lending Solution FinnAxia [ TM ] , an integrated global transaction banking solution used by banks worldwide to offer efficient and Innovative global payments and receivables, liquidity management and business internet banking services

, an integrated global transaction banking solution used by banks worldwide to offer efficient and Innovative global payments and receivables, liquidity management and business internet banking services PaySe [TM], the world's first online & offline digital payment solution designed and created with an aim to democratize money.

Click here to know more: www.nucleussoftware.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements:For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit:http://www.nucleussoftware.com/safe-harbor?preview=true

