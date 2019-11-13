International Development News
Development News Edition

NordVPN Officially Launches Its File Encryption Tool NordLocker

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Nicosia
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:50 IST

"nofollow" >NordVPN, the world's most advanced VPN service provider, officially launched its latest cybersecurity product — "nofollow" >NordLocker. The new tool secures all types of files stored on a user's computer or in cloud with end-to-end encryption.

"Our mission is to combine the best usability practices with the highest encryption standards. NordLocker is not cloud storage. Think of it as middleware that adds a security layer to your data. It never stores your files anywhere. Instead, it lets you keep them wherever you're used to, only securely," says Ruby Gonzalez, Head of Communications at NordVPN.

NordLocker is perfect for both personal use and handling work-related data. With NordLocker, what others see on your computer is secure, folder-like "lockers," which hold your encrypted files and can only be accessed with your master password. The tool is especially handy for protecting your most sensitive data, including finances, IDs, work files, or any other confidential information.

NordLocker's cryptosystem uses the most advanced ciphers and principles, featuring Argon2, AES256, ECC (with XChaCha20, EdDSA, and Poly1305), and other creations of modern cryptography. Running on both Windows and macOS, NordLocker supports documents of any type and size.

The easy-to-use app offers a safe way to share your files with others confidentially. Just encrypt them first and then send them via email, messaging apps, file transfer services, upload them to the cloud, or use any other way. The data stays protected and impossible to crack until you give someone access to it.

"Nearly all files contain bits of sensitive information. You wouldn't want yours end up in the wrong hands and get them exploited in malicious ways. And that makes your files worth protecting," says NordVPN's Ruby Gonzalez.

A free version of NordLocker gives users 5GB of encrypted data. Premium users can encrypt unlimited amounts of data. Visit "nofollow" >nordlocker.com for more information.

NordVPN is becoming an all-around cybersecurity solution. This year the company announced two other cybersecurity products – business VPN solution "nofollow" >NordVPN Teams and password manager "nofollow" >NordPass.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, used by over 12 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide, and is P2P friendly. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: "nofollow" >nordvpn.com.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

LHC admits plea seeking unconditional travel permission for Nawaz Sharif

Rejecting the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the Lahore High Court on Friday admitted a plea seeking the removal of Nawaz Sharifs name from the no-fly list unconditionally. A bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi an...

Historians erred in not properly projecting contributions of stalwarts like Savarkar: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday regretted that Indian historians have erred in not properly projecting the contributions of stalwarts like Veer Savarkar and their contributions to the countrys freedom struggle. Releasing a book ti...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Police look for motive behind California school shooting

Police investigating a high school shooting in California said on Friday they still did not know what motivated the suspect, who killed two classmates and wounded three others before shooting himself in the head and collapsing. Thursday mor...

Insolvency regime for personal guarantors to corp debtors from Dec 1

The insolvency regime for individual guarantors to corporate debtors will be in force from December 1, according to the government. The provisions for resolution for individuals under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC is being implemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019