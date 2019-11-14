International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality 'hazardous' but are residents ignoring health risks?

A race called "Run for Children" saw participation of about 1,000 students at a time when Delhi's air quality has dipped to "hazardous" levels.

Delhi's air quality 'hazardous' but are residents ignoring health risks?
The race has triggered a widespread backlash from activists and the general public alike.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Although authorities have ordered all schools in Delhi and nearby cities to be shut down due to pollution, a race called "Run for Children" was organized in the early morning hours on Thursday.
  • The race, which saw the participation of about 1,000 children, has triggered a widespread backlash along with concerns about the seriousness of people when it comes to health risks of pollution.
  • The air quality index on Thursday was at a staggering 472 on a scale of 500, indicating possible serious respiratory risks for the general public.

Although authorities have declared air quality as "hazardous" and the city government ordered schools to be shut as part of emergency measures, a race called "Run for Children" was organized in New Delhi and about 1,000 children took part in it despite thick smog in the Indian capital early on Thursday.

Reuters partner ANI tweeted pictures of several children running without protective masks as part of the annual "Run for Children" organized by a not for profit group called 'Prayas' that runs programs for child protection, juvenile justice, and education. The annual run, near New Delhi's diplomatic enclave, was organized to mark the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children's Day.

"The children did not run a long distance. It was a short run," Prayas' general secretary, Amod K. Kanth, told Reuters. "They come voluntarily here...We got permission from the police, permission from the government, permission for this place," said Kanth, a former senior police officer. He said the organizers did not have any directions from authorities to cancel the event.

The race has triggered a widespread backlash from activists and the general public alike, many of whom picked upon the irony behind the name of the race, "Run for Children" .

Activists say despite choking levels of pollution, residents of Delhi largely ignore the health risks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken about the crisis even though he frequently takes to Twitter to promote his priorities.

The air quality index on Thursday was at a staggering 472 on a scale of 500, indicating possible serious respiratory risks for the general public, according to SAFAR, a government pollution monitor.

Air quality has remained hazardous for three consecutive days, which prompted the Environment Pollution Prevention & Control Authority (EPCA), a body appointed by the Supreme Court, to order shutting down of schools late on Wednesday. "Keeping in mind the hazardous exposure to children...all schools must remain shut for the next two days," Bhure Lal, the chairman of EPCA, said in a letter to the city government of Delhi and to its neighboring states.

The city government has already restricted private cars until Nov. 15 with an "odd-even" system, banning them on alternate days based on license plate numbers. Angry residents took to social media and blamed authorities for organizing the run.

"Run for Children...in severe pollution? Theatre of the absurd," said Shashank Jaitely, a Twitter user. The city government had no immediate comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two advisors appointed by Home ministry to assist J&K LG

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday appointed two advisors to assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu. Retired IAS, KK Sharma and retired IPS, Farookh Khan have been selected to do the job.The ...

Cricket-Shami, Ashwin put India on top despite sloppy catching

Right-arm quick Mohammed Shami claimed two wickets in the last two balls before the tea break to help India overcome a string of dropped catches and reduce Bangladesh to 140 for seven wickets on day one of the opening test in Indore on Thur...

Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Filmmaker Spike Lee has found his next project and is all set to direct Prince of Cats. Lee who last directed the Oscar-nominated 2018 film BlacKkKlansman will helm the upcoming feature adapted from a graphic novel written and illustrated b...

UPDATE 2-China paper says Hong Kong curfew tweet withdrawn due to insufficient information

An influential state-backed Chinese newspaper on Thursday withdrew a tweet saying the Hong Kong government was expected to announce a weekend curfew, after its editor said there was not sufficient information to back up the report.Chinas Gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019