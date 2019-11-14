Delhi's air quality 'hazardous' but are residents ignoring health risks?

HIGHLIGHTS Although authorities have ordered all schools in Delhi and nearby cities to be shut down due to pollution, a race called "Run for Children" was organized in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The race, which saw the participation of about 1,000 children, has triggered a widespread backlash along with concerns about the seriousness of people when it comes to health risks of pollution.

Although authorities have declared air quality as "hazardous" and the city government ordered schools to be shut as part of emergency measures, a race called "Run for Children" was organized in New Delhi and about 1,000 children took part in it despite thick smog in the Indian capital early on Thursday.

Reuters partner ANI tweeted pictures of several children running without protective masks as part of the annual "Run for Children" organized by a not for profit group called 'Prayas' that runs programs for child protection, juvenile justice, and education. The annual run, near New Delhi's diplomatic enclave, was organized to mark the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children's Day.

"The children did not run a long distance. It was a short run," Prayas' general secretary, Amod K. Kanth, told Reuters. "They come voluntarily here...We got permission from the police, permission from the government, permission for this place," said Kanth, a former senior police officer. He said the organizers did not have any directions from authorities to cancel the event.

The race has triggered a widespread backlash from activists and the general public alike, many of whom picked upon the irony behind the name of the race, "Run for Children" .

When doctors specifically write that children and the elderly should not be outdoors early morning at these pollution levels, it could be dangerous for their health, we have organised a "Run for Children." https://t.co/5JTuNMhen2 — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) November 14, 2019

Entire schools 🏫 in Delhi , Noida are shut down due to rising #AirPollution levels - And then you see this 🤦🏽‍♀️Shows how much concern the organisers had in flagging off this run 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ for #Children Why was this run allowed in the first place ? https://t.co/7DIJT2dAOx — RuchiAngrish (@RuchiAngrish) November 14, 2019

Activists say despite choking levels of pollution, residents of Delhi largely ignore the health risks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken about the crisis even though he frequently takes to Twitter to promote his priorities.

The air quality index on Thursday was at a staggering 472 on a scale of 500, indicating possible serious respiratory risks for the general public, according to SAFAR, a government pollution monitor.

Air quality has remained hazardous for three consecutive days, which prompted the Environment Pollution Prevention & Control Authority (EPCA), a body appointed by the Supreme Court, to order shutting down of schools late on Wednesday. "Keeping in mind the hazardous exposure to children...all schools must remain shut for the next two days," Bhure Lal, the chairman of EPCA, said in a letter to the city government of Delhi and to its neighboring states.

The city government has already restricted private cars until Nov. 15 with an "odd-even" system, banning them on alternate days based on license plate numbers. Angry residents took to social media and blamed authorities for organizing the run.

"Run for Children...in severe pollution? Theatre of the absurd," said Shashank Jaitely, a Twitter user. The city government had no immediate comment.

