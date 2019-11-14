International Development News
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea stock price falls to record low amid reports of DoT notice

Vodafone Idea stock price falls to record low amid reports of DoT notice
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel tumbled up to 21.6 percent on Thursday amid reports that the DoT has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court. Vodafone Idea plunged 21.62 percent to Rs 2.90 -- its record low -- on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel also fell 4.88 percent to Rs 350.50.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source. The DoT has given an option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on a self-assessment basis. The Supreme Court in its last month's ruling said, "we give three months' time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported."

Also Read: Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

The slump of Vodafone Idea shares comes just a day after Vodafone CEO Nick Read had said that the situation is "critical" over the future of the company in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

.

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st InningsIslamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad...

US manufacturing group hacked by China as trade talks intensified-sources

As trade talks between Washington and Beijing intensified earlier this year, suspected Chinese hackers broke into an industry group for U.S. manufacturers that has helped shape President Donald Trumps trade policies, according to two people...

.

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st InningsIslamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad...

Modern apes smarter than pre-humans: Study

Living great apes are smarter than our pre-human ancestor Australopithecus, a group that included the famous Lucy, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, challenges the long-held idea t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019