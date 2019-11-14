Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government - spokesman

Kuwait's Prime Minister Jaber Al Mubarak Al Hamad Al Sabah has submitted the resignation of his government to the Gulf Arab state's ruler, a government spokesman said in a statement on Thursday. Cabinet resignations in Kuwait happen frequently when elected lawmakers are set to question or submit a no-confidence vote against senior government officials.

The Emir of Kuwait has no intention of dissolving parliament, the parliament speaker said, in a report carried by state news agency KUNA.

