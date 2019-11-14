USDT-Margined Futures Live on OKEx

International Development News
OKEx, the world's largest futures cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of USDT-Margined Futures. After a successful simulation beginning November 5, 2019, BTC/USDT Futures Contracts officially went live today (November 14) on OKEx futures market.

Served as a virtual derivative product that is quoted and settled in digital token USDT, BTC/USDT contract has a face value of 0.0001 BTC. The available range of the leverage is 0.01-100x.Traders can long or short a position to profit from the increase or decline of a cryptocurrency's price respectively. OKEx provides a wider derivative portfolio with a greater variety of underlying currencies and more comprehensive functionality to meet users' trading requirements.

Key features include:

  • Leverage Level: 0.01-100x
  • Face value: 0.0001 BTC
  • Tice Size: 0.1
  • Trading Hours: 24/7
  • Daily Settlement: 08:00 (UTC)

Advantages of USDT Futures Contracts include:

  • Linear Contract - without the need to hedge the margin risk of inverse contracts
  • Efficiency and Low-cost - trade without the hassle of switching between cryptocurrencies
  • Comparatively Stable - reduce the risks induced by the volatility of the collateral's price for future contacts and simpler calculations
  • Intuitive Trading Experience - similar to spot trading with the addition of leverage, it is easier for users to master the trading system.

"The simulation of our USDT Futures Contract was very successful, and we received positive feedback from traders in the OKEx community," said Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx. "At OKEx, we've developed a safe, reliable, and stable environment for cryptocurrency trading, and strive to offer new services based on our customers' interests. We're excited to add USDT linear contract to our Futures market and next on the Perpetual Swap market to meet the interests of our growing international user base."

Other major cryptocurrencies such as EOS, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP, ETC, TRX, and BSV on the USDT-margined futures market will be soon launched.

About USDT-margined Futures, please refer to "OKEx Futures with USDT margin Trading User Agreement & Guide".

ABOUT OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital assets trading services including token trading, futures trading, perpetual swap trading and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

