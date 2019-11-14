FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 Given to 25 Hospitals & Healthcare Service Providers
Mr Vinod Zutshi, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Dr Narottam Puri, Adviser MVT & Health Services, FICCI, and Ex-chairman, NABH, yesterday gave away the 3rd edition of FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 during the Advantage Health Care India - 2019 Summit at Greater Noida.
This year's excellence awards were presented under the following 15 categories:
FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019
Ayurveda
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre (P) Ltd.
Winner
2
Vaidyaratnam. P.S. Varier's Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal Ayurvedic Hospital & Research Centre, Kottakkal
Runner up
Medical Facilitator
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
medECUBE Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.
Winner
2
HBG Medical Assistance
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Emerging Specialist Hospital
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Sri Ramakrishna Hospital
Winner
Best Case Study
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Fortis Hospitals, Anandapur, Kolkata (Fortis Healthcare ltd.)
Winner
2
Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology cardiac surgery
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Ltd.
Winner
2
Apollo Hospital (Chennai)
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology Interventional Cardiology
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Ltd.
Winner
2
Artemis Hospital ( A unit of Artemis Medicare Services Limited)
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Neurosciences
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram
Winner
2
Fortis Hospitals Limited, Bangalore
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Oncology
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Apollo Cancer Institute (Chennai)
Winner
2
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Orthopaedics (Joint Replacement)
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Shalby Multi Speciality Hospitals
Winner
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Paediatric Cardiac Sciences
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences
Winner
2
Fortis Hospital Mulund
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Spine Surgery
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram
Winner
2
India Spinal Injuries Centre
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Bone Marrow
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Apollo Cancer Institute (Chennai)
Winner
2
Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Heart
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Fortis Malar Hospital
Winner
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Kidney
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi
Winner
2
Jaypee Hospital
Runner up
Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Liver
Sr.
Name of the institution
Comment
1
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi
Winner
2
Fortis Hostipals Limited, Noida
Runner up
Advantage Health Care India - 2019 aims to present India as the most preferred healthcare destination for patients from across the globe. The idea behind the summit is to provide an opportunity for India to showcase its immense pool of medical capabilities as well as help develop opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries. The conference and exhibition witnessed participation of over 450 buyers and 200 exhibitors from 70 countries.
The Advantage Health Care India - 2019 summit presents and promotes medical services and expertise from India by providing an exclusive platform for various stakeholders to present their offerings through exhibition, international conference, B-2-B meetings, reverse buyer seller meeting, etc.
About Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI):
A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India's business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies. Further information is available at: http://ficci.in
For media queries, please contact:
Concept PR
Rudranil Sengupta
Tel: +91-7045464142/ +91-9702060204
Email: rudranil@conceptpr.com