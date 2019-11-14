FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 Given to 25 Hospitals & Healthcare Service Providers

Mr Vinod Zutshi, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Dr Narottam Puri, Adviser MVT & Health Services, FICCI, and Ex-chairman, NABH, yesterday gave away the 3rd edition of FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 during the Advantage Health Care India - 2019 Summit at Greater Noida.

This year's excellence awards were presented under the following 15 categories:

FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019





Ayurveda Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre (P) Ltd. Winner 2 Vaidyaratnam. P.S. Varier's Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal Ayurvedic Hospital & Research Centre, Kottakkal Runner up





Medical Facilitator Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 medECUBE Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. Winner 2 HBG Medical Assistance Runner up





Medical Value Travel Emerging Specialist Hospital Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Winner





Best Case Study Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Fortis Hospitals, Anandapur, Kolkata (Fortis Healthcare ltd.) Winner 2 Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology cardiac surgery Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Ltd. Winner 2 Apollo Hospital (Chennai) Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology Interventional Cardiology Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Ltd. Winner 2 Artemis Hospital ( A unit of Artemis Medicare Services Limited) Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Neurosciences Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram Winner 2 Fortis Hospitals Limited, Bangalore Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Oncology Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Apollo Cancer Institute (Chennai) Winner 2 Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Orthopaedics (Joint Replacement) Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Shalby Multi Speciality Hospitals Winner





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Paediatric Cardiac Sciences Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences Winner 2 Fortis Hospital Mulund Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Spine Surgery Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram Winner 2 India Spinal Injuries Centre Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Bone Marrow Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Apollo Cancer Institute (Chennai) Winner 2 Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Heart Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Fortis Malar Hospital Winner





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Kidney Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi Winner 2 Jaypee Hospital Runner up





Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Liver Sr. Name of the institution Comment 1 Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi Winner 2 Fortis Hostipals Limited, Noida Runner up

Advantage Health Care India - 2019 aims to present India as the most preferred healthcare destination for patients from across the globe. The idea behind the summit is to provide an opportunity for India to showcase its immense pool of medical capabilities as well as help develop opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries. The conference and exhibition witnessed participation of over 450 buyers and 200 exhibitors from 70 countries.

The Advantage Health Care India - 2019 summit presents and promotes medical services and expertise from India by providing an exclusive platform for various stakeholders to present their offerings through exhibition, international conference, B-2-B meetings, reverse buyer seller meeting, etc.

About Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI):

A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India's business and industry.

