FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 Given to 25 Hospitals & Healthcare Service Providers

  • Greater Noida
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:11 IST
Mr Vinod Zutshi, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Dr Narottam Puri, Adviser MVT & Health Services, FICCI, and Ex-chairman, NABH, yesterday gave away the 3rd edition of FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 during the Advantage Health Care India - 2019 Summit at Greater Noida.

This year's excellence awards were presented under the following 15 categories:

FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019




Ayurveda

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre (P) Ltd.

Winner

2

Vaidyaratnam. P.S. Varier's Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal Ayurvedic Hospital & Research Centre, Kottakkal

Runner up




Medical Facilitator

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

medECUBE Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Winner

2

HBG Medical Assistance

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Emerging Specialist Hospital

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital

Winner




Best Case Study

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Fortis Hospitals, Anandapur, Kolkata (Fortis Healthcare ltd.)

Winner

2

Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology cardiac surgery

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Ltd.

Winner

2

Apollo Hospital (Chennai)

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology Interventional Cardiology

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Ltd.

Winner

2

Artemis Hospital ( A unit of Artemis Medicare Services Limited)

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Neurosciences

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

Winner

2

Fortis Hospitals Limited, Bangalore

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Oncology

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Apollo Cancer Institute (Chennai)

Winner

2

Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Orthopaedics (Joint Replacement)

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Shalby Multi Speciality Hospitals

Winner




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Paediatric Cardiac Sciences

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences

Winner

2

Fortis Hospital Mulund

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Spine Surgery

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

Winner

2

India Spinal Injuries Centre

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Bone Marrow

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Apollo Cancer Institute (Chennai)

Winner

2

Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Heart

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Fortis Malar Hospital

Winner




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Kidney

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi

Winner

2

Jaypee Hospital

Runner up




Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Liver

Sr.

Name of the institution

Comment

1

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi

Winner

2

Fortis Hostipals Limited, Noida

Runner up

Advantage Health Care India - 2019 aims to present India as the most preferred healthcare destination for patients from across the globe. The idea behind the summit is to provide an opportunity for India to showcase its immense pool of medical capabilities as well as help develop opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries. The conference and exhibition witnessed participation of over 450 buyers and 200 exhibitors from 70 countries.

The Advantage Health Care India - 2019 summit presents and promotes medical services and expertise from India by providing an exclusive platform for various stakeholders to present their offerings through exhibition, international conference, B-2-B meetings, reverse buyer seller meeting, etc.

About Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI):

A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India's business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies. Further information is available at: http://ficci.in

For media queries, please contact:

Concept PR
Rudranil Sengupta
Tel: +91-7045464142/ +91-9702060204
Email: rudranil@conceptpr.com

