deAsra Launches the 'Homepreneur Resource Center'

deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organisation, is happy to announce that it has guided 50,000+ entrepreneurs with its wide range of resources and services for small businesses in India.

Within a span of 6 months, deAsra has expanded its community from 25k to 50k entrepreneurs. The rapid growth can be credited to the resources which help entrepreneurs start, manage and grow their businesses. 

It deserves a special mention that the guidance provided to 50k entrepreneurs has been via deAsra's online platform www.deasra.in. A platform which not only gives free access to knowledge resources but guided tools, templates and services throughout the entrepreneurial journey.

deAsra has launched a special 'Homepreneur Resource Center' at https://www.deasra.in/homepreneurs/ on 11thNovember 2019, consisting of resources and services customized for Home-based entrepreneurs.

Why the initiative?

deAsra's partner GAME (Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship) aims to facilitate the creation of 10 million new entrepreneurs with a special focus on opportunities for women. A study conducted by GAME with the support from deAsra, found that supporting the family income, managing the family and financial independence are the top motivators for homepreneurs. 

The key challenges that a homepreneur faces according to the study were ecosystem support, marketing, hiring and managing talent, business operations and financial support. 

The Homepreneur Resource Center provides online resources and gives access to shared services to overcome these challenges. These resources and services will help entrepreneurs in every aspect of running a business like raising funds, getting the required registrations and licenses, setting up a digital presence and marketing assistance.

deAsra's CEO Pradnya Godbole said, "deAsra is excited to contribute to GAME's goals and to the success of mass entrepreneurship, thus enabling job creation at scale. We look forward to bringing our experience of supporting more than 50,000 entrepreneurs in their journey, to providing essential resources for Homepreneurs to succeed."

Ravi Venkatesan, Founder GAME added, "The Homepreneur Resource Center pilot with deAsra is strongly aligned to our partnership-led approach and our ambitious goal to create 5 million women mass entrepreneurs by 2030. We believe this pilot will generate important insights on how to onboard, engage, and support women homepreneurs that will be useful to the ecosystem at large."

About deAsra

deAsra is a not-for-profit organisation founded and funded by Dr Anand Deshpande, Chairman and MD of Persistent Systems. deAsra was established in the year 2015 with the aim to support entrepreneurs to start, manage and help businesses grow, by providing them with knowledge resources tools, templates and business services under one roof, available online for any time, anywhere access. To know more visit www.deasra.in

About GAME

Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) founded by Ravi Venkatesan and co-founded by Mr Madan Padaki and Mr Mekin Maheshwari. The organisation aims to generate youth-led mass entrepreneurship at the local level and promote women entrepreneurs.

Media Contact:
Ekta Shah
ekta@deasra.co.in
+91-8669985599
Marketing
deAsra Foundation

