ST Telemedia Global Data Centres named 2019 Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is named 2019 Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet in Singapore on 14 November 2019.

Frost & Sullivan recognises that ST Telemedia Global Data Centres successfully aligned its value proposition to address the growing data centre demand in Singapore from multiple customer segments, including cloud service providers, government, and enterprises.

Nishchal Khorana, Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan noted that ST Telemedia Global Data Centres adheres to both local and international standards, such as the TVRA in Singapore and PCI DSS internationally, to cater to segment-specific needs and create sustainable customer value.

"Its recent announcement to build its largest hyperscale data center facility in Singapore (STT Loyang) with an IT load capacity of over 30MW supported by investments in innovation and sustainable development to drive efficiency across design and build, further underscore the strong market focus of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. The company continues to strengthen its capabilities via its investor operator model and strategic partnerships, accelerating its value within the data center space," he added.

"This is a truly remarkable recognition of us as the 2019 Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year by Frost and Sullivan, one of the most respected analysts globally. This is a strong testament to our firm commitment in delivering service and operational excellence, and such achievement would not have been possible without our people as the key driving force behind the success of our business," said Clement Goh, Chief Executive Officer, Southeast Asia of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is a leading data centre provider headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world's major business markets of over 90 facilities across Singapore, China, India, Thailand and the UK, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers' current and future colocation needs.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

