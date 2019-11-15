International Development News
Development News Edition

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres named 2019 Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 06:30 IST

 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is named 2019 Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet in Singapore on 14 November 2019.

Frost & Sullivan recognises that ST Telemedia Global Data Centres successfully aligned its value proposition to address the growing data centre demand in Singapore from multiple customer segments, including cloud service providers, government, and enterprises.

Nishchal Khorana, Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan noted that ST Telemedia Global Data Centres adheres to both local and international standards, such as the TVRA in Singapore and PCI DSS internationally, to cater to segment-specific needs and create sustainable customer value.

"ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has successfully aligned its value proposition to address the growing data center demand in Singapore from multiple customer segments, including cloud service providers, government, and enterprises. This includes adherence to both local and international standards, such as the TVRA in Singapore and PCI DSS internationally, to cater to segment-specific needs and create sustainable customer value," said Nishchal Khorana, Director, ICT of Frost & Sullivan.

"Its recent announcement to build its largest hyperscale data center facility in Singapore (STT Loyang) with an IT load capacity of over 30MW supported by investments in innovation and sustainable development to drive efficiency across design and build, further underscore the strong market focus of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. The company continues to strengthen its capabilities via its investor operator model and strategic partnerships, accelerating its value within the data center space," he added.

"This is a truly remarkable recognition of us as the 2019 Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year by Frost and Sullivan, one of the most respected analysts globally. This is a strong testament to our firm commitment in delivering service and operational excellence, and such achievement would not have been possible without our people as the key driving force behind the success of our business," said Clement Goh, Chief Executive Officer, Southeast Asia of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is a leading data centre provider headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world's major business markets of over 90 facilities across Singapore, China, India, Thailand and the UK, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers' current and future colocation needs.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. 

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? 

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Frost & Sullivan
Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific
P: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Heat dump Cavs, extend best start in six years

Rookie Kendrick Nunn had 23 points and eight assists as the visiting Miami Heat enjoyed a fast start before holding on for a 108-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Nunn shot 10 of 16 from the floor on Thursday after going ...

Boeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says

Boeings multibillion-dollar contract to build U.S. astronaut capsules received an unnecessary extension from NASA, a watchdog report said on Thursday, the latest management blunders in the agencys program to restart domestic human spaceflig...

UPDATE 1-U.S. and China 'getting close' to trade deal -White House economic adviser

The United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing about ending a 16-month trade war. Kudlow said negoti...

UPDATE 4-Anti-Islamic State coalition at odds on jihadi detainees

The United States on Thursday pressured members of a global coalition fighting Islamic State to allow foreign fighters to be repatriated but despite consensus on the gravity of the problem, disagreements on whether and how to send people ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019