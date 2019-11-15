International Development News
Matrix Announces its Special Anniversary Sale

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  15-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:42 IST

Matrix Cellular, a leader in providing international telecommunication solutions to Indians traveling abroad is celebrating its 25th year of connecting people across the globe and on this special occasion is offering great deals to the customers through a special sale. The sale will give flat 25% discount on International Prepaid SIM Cards, International Travel Insurance Plans, and 250 off on Matrix Forex Card. The discount will be applicable on all plans thereby giving consumers the power of choice to select from a wide range of tariffs.

Talking about the journey and on the special occasion of the Sale, Mr. Gaurav Khanna, Chief Executive Officer remarked, "We are proud to celebrate our 25th year of service excellence by adding value to all our customers. We have achieved this milestone by understanding that our customer is the very reason for our existence, and it is them who have the power to drive us to be ever-evolving and deliver innovative travel solutions and services. Our special anniversary sale is our way of thanking every traveler for their exemplary patronage."

Matrix, with its brand promise of offering smart, cost-effective and convenient solutions has launched this sale with an objective to give more value to its customers and thank them for being a part of this incredible journey. The sale, which ends on 25thNovember 2019, gives out a 25% discount on all Prepaid SIM Cards & Travel Insurance Plans and Rs 250 off on Matrix Forex Cards. The customer needs to just download the Matrix Travel Companion App, and transact using the promo code 'ANV25' to purchase the required country SIM Card, Travel Insurance Plan or Forex Card. Another highlight of the sale is that all USA, UK & Europe Prepaid SIM Cards comes loaded with 25GB Data.

The Matrix Travel Companion App will not only give customers discounts on SIM Cards, Travel Insurance and Forex Cards but also offer massive discounts on 1000 plus shopping outlets across the globe and over 150,000 attractions worldwide.

About Matrix:

Matrix Cellular (International) Services Pvt. Ltd. is the leading provider of complete telecommunication solutions for Indians traveling abroad. Matrix provides services all around the world and has offices across India. It provides International SIM cards for business travelers, leisure travelers and students in the prepaid model. It also offers add-on data packs for using Internet on mobile phones as well as data cards for accessing Internet on your computer. The Company has also launched a mobile app; Matrix Travel Companion which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The company also has an online store; "nofollow" >shop.matrix.in where consumers can buy Matrix products and services online. Matrix has also forayed into travel cards by introducing Matrix Forex card, designed to give the customer secure and hassle-free travel experience. Matrix has also introduced International Travel Insurance giving international travelers peace of mind when traveling abroad. The Company was also awarded with the Innovative Product Award - 'International Mobile Connections and Data Products' by Economic Times Telecom Awards (2012).

For further information, please contact:

Matrix Cellular (International) Services Pvt. Ltd.
Shweta Sharma
"nofollow" >shweta@matrix.in
+91-11-26800000

