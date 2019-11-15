Canon India Collaborates With Cinepolis to Mark Children's Day

Continuing its corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei' - living and working together for the common good, Canon India, one of the leading digital imaging organization, made Children's Day special for children from its adopted villages across the country. Under their CSR initiative - 'Learning Beyond Books', Canon India in association with Cinepolis group, organized a special screening of a visually gorgeous movie - The Lion King (3D) for the children of all the four adopted villages - Maheshwari in Haryana, Sol Gohalia in Kolkata, Karanjoti in Mumbai and Maharaja Katte in Bangalore.

The Lion King, a movie symbolic of wisdom, courage and compassion, is packed with unforgettable life lessons, extremely crucial for the children to learn to succeed in their future endeavors. Cinema, as a medium of edutainment has always been well-accepted by children and integrating the same with 'Learning Beyond Books' initiative, Canon India aims to take the learning experience a step further. To commemorate the occasion, 50 Canon employees enthusiastically joined the special screening of the movie along with 300 children across all the four locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, "At Canon, we strongly believe in leading by our corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei', through which we align our business objectives with our sustainability initiatives. This philosophy forms the backbone to all our CSR endeavors, contributing to the betterment of the community we operate in. Education and Empowerment form two intrinsic pillars of our 4Es CSR policy and with children as the building blocks of any society, we aim to implement maximum efforts to ensure their holistic development. 'Learning Beyond Books' is one such initiative through which we intend to empower children from our adopted villages, to carve a brighter and better tomorrow."

Talking about Children's Day, he further added, "As we celebrate Children's Day in India, I am happy that we are presenting a new leaf in our LBB initiative by having children from our adopted villages attend a special screening of an all-time favorite and inspirational movie 'The Lion King'. I strongly believe that the day should go beyond just fun and fervor, and we should mark it by enabling and inspiring more kids to take a stronger and bigger leap towards their dreams."

Mr. Devang Sampat, Deputy CEO, Cinepolis India, said, "On the delightful occasion of Children's Day, we are elated to partner with Canon India in their endeavor to provide the children with various opportunities that can help them learn and grow through personal experiences. Concurring with the brand's thought, we feel that 'Learning Beyond Books' initiative is a great step towards nurturing the children through alternate ways of learning. In accordance with the same, we believe that Cinema is one such alternate way that has the power to influence and empower the masses. It gave us immense pleasure to join hands with Canon India and witness hundreds of children being befitted through good cinema, thereby becoming a small part of their beautiful life journeys."

With an aim to deliver multitude possibilities to children, Canon India through its 'Learning Beyond Books' project aims to offer experiential learning beyond homes and school boundaries. The organization intends to enable children to witness the outside world and get inspired to dream big. The one day outings can help them connect with what they study in books and relate that with the real world which could inspire them to dream and progress towards a brighter future.

About Canon's corporate philosophy 'Kyosei'

Canon's CSR endeavors are driven by their corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei', which mean the 'spirit of living and working together for the common good', which is considered foremost in the organization's way of working and day-to-day operations. However, their definition of the word is much broader and encompasses "all people-regardless of their race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together for the common good." Moving forward with this philosophy, they believe in standing in unison when it comes to their commitment to the community and strive to make a positive impact in the society and the environment. The organization is involved in various community welfare programs aligned with their 4Es CSR policy implying Education, Eye Care, Environment and Empowerment, in an effort to build progressive self-reliant communities.

Through their flagship 'Adopt a Village' project, Canon has 4 adopted villages across the country, focusing on the overall development of the village communities with major focus on 4Es. The organization is also associated with SOS Children's Village across the country to encourage and support the overall development of children in these villages.

About Canon Group

Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017)

About Canon India

Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging product and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people. Canon has over 500 primary channel partners, 14 National Retail Chain partners, and over 6000 secondary retail points. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as "Image Square" across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 579 towns covering 18,150 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 300 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 258 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of November 01, 2019).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Fax-Machines, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, All-in-ones, Digital Cameras, DSLR's, Cinematic Imaging Products, Camcorders, Cable ID Printers and Card printers catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. In 2018, the imaging leader recorded a double-digit growth.