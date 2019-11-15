International Development News
Development News Edition

Moloto Road handed to SA National Roads Agency

This means that the road will be reclassified as a national road, as announced in August 2019 and confirmed in October.

Moloto Road handed to SA National Roads Agency
“Declaring this road a national road is a consequence of collaboration between the national government and the three provinces, placing the interests of the citizens and road users at the centre,” Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Gauteng portion of Moloto Road has officially been handed to the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL).

This means that the road will be reclassified as a national road, as announced in August 2019 and confirmed in October.

"Declaring this road a national road is a consequence of collaboration between the national government and the three provinces, placing the interests of the citizens and road users at the centre," Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Addressing the handover ceremony of the Gauteng section of Moloto Road to SANRAL on Friday, Mbalula said the fact that the road traverses three provinces means it was built and maintained at different standards.

"For years, Moloto Road has had to cope with increasing traffic volumes as a result of the phenomenal growth in the residential development along with it, yet upgrades have lagged far behind.

"This road links 33 informal settlements and serves as a primary mobility route, which means there is a great deal of pedestrian movement on it. Moloto road is an important economic artery connecting the provinces of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng," the Minister said.

Mbalula said the government has listened to the pleas of local communities and road users and has responded by transferring the road to SANRAL and allocating more resources for its upgrade.

Government has allocated almost R4.5 billion to this project over the next five years.

The Mpumalanga and Limpopo sections of Moloto Road were incorporated into the SANRAL network in July 2015 and construction of the first phase on those sections is nearly complete, Mbalula said.

The scope of work for the first phases included the construction of four traffic circles. Three in Mpumalanga and one in Limpopo.

Other phases both in Limpopo and Mpumalanga are currently either at the design stage or have just started.

"We are satisfied with the progress being made in both the provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga," the Minister.

The benefits of the upgrades include reduced travel time between destinations, thus eliminating the need to travel at unsafe hours.

The upgrades will also contribute towards healthy family and social relationships by minimizing time spent on the road and improve safety through state-of-the-art traffic management features.

In addition, the upgrades link seamlessly with broader transport plans and the Moloto development Corridor Initiative, and attract new investments and broaden the economic base of the surrounding districts.

"When we build new or upgrade existing roads, we are always mindful of the economic impact. We have no doubt that Moloto Road will draw more economic activity into the area, enable small farmers to bring their produce to markets, be a route for tourists who want to visit game reserves and natural attractions and facilitate the movement of people, products, and services," the Minister said.

He emphasized that upgrading a road must bring tangible economic benefits to the communities who live alongside that road.

"People cannot simply be spectators when infrastructure development is being rolled out in their communities and not benefit therefrom. It is for this very reason that local procurement and participation are part of government's policies aimed at empowering the historically disadvantaged," Mbalula said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Outgoing CJI Gogoi declines requests for interviews, lauds media for maturity in trying times of SC

Outgoing Chief Justice India CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Friday expressed his inability to have one-to-one interview with scribes and lauded the press for its maturity and character in preventing canards and falsehood in trying times of the judicia...

MP: Cong MLA's alcohol barb at legendary king kicks up row

Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha kicked up a row by claiming several great kings, including Prithviraj Chauhan, lost their kingdoms and legacy due to their love for alcohol. A video of his speech, delivered at a school, went viral on social ...

Manual scavenging continues in India due to weak laws: Study

Manual scavenging, banned through a legislation in 2013, still prevailed in India due to weak legal protection and lack of enforcement of the rules, according to a new global study by the World Health Organisation WHO and others. The study...

Current economic slowdown episodic, says N K Singh

Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh on Friday said the current economic slowdown is episodic and expressed hope that sluggishness will not continue for long. Indias economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019