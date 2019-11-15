International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump impeachment: Highlights of Marie Yovanovitch's October testimony

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitc said she felt threatened by Trump telling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a July telephone call that she was going to "go through some things."

Trump impeachment: Highlights of Marie Yovanovitch's October testimony
File Photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch takes center stage in the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry on Friday, when she is scheduled to testify about events before and after President Donald Trump removed her from her post in Kiev. The House Intelligence Committee is in its second day of public hearings on whether Trump abused his powers when he unexpectedly suspended U.S. security aid to Ukraine this year.

Democrats are looking into whether Trump took the action to pressure Ukraine into launching an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's son's business dealings in Ukraine. Biden is a leading Democratic candidate for president. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Here are some highlights of Yovanovitch's Oct. 11 closed-door testimony:

Yovanovich said she was ousted from her post in May after coming under attack from Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, whose associates "may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine."

The career diplomat said she felt threatened by Trump telling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a July telephone call that she was going to "go through some things." "I didn't know what it meant. I was very concerned," she said. "I still am."

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told Yovanovitch that she had done nothing wrong as ambassador but that Trump had lost confidence in her. "I did ask him, though, you know, what does this mean for our foreign policy? What does it mean for our position on anti-corruption? What message are we sending to the Ukrainians, to the world?"

Yovanovitch said Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and a major Trump donor, had urged her to express support for Trump to save her job. "He said, you know, you need to go big or go home. You need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the president," she said.

Shortly before being recalled to Washington, Yovanovitch said she received two late-night calls on April 24 and 25 from Director General of the Foreign Service Carol Perez. "She said that she was giving me a heads-up, that things were going wrong, kind of ... off the track." Hours later, at 1 a.m. in Ukraine, Perez called again to say "that I needed to be on the next plane home to Washington. And I was like, what? What happened? And she said, I don't know, but this is about your security. You need to come home immediately."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

'Kerala govt won't give protection to women visiting Sabarimala Temple'

Ahead of the opening of the Sabarimala Temple, Kerala Devaswom Board Minister K Surendran on Friday said the state government will not provide protection to any woman visiting the temple and those who need protection should get an order fr...

Rs.75 lakh worth banned tobacco products seized, two held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs. 75 lakh were seized from a godown near here and two people held in this connection here on Friday, police said. The seizure was made based on information by two occupants of a mini van in which a small qua...

CJI Gogoi ensures name in history with Ayodhya verdict ahead of demitting office on Sunday

Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who presided over the Supreme Court bench for the last time on Friday, etched his name in the annals of history this week by giving some of the most important verdicts on politically sensitive issues...

Clergymen attacked at S.African church sheltering foreigners

Cape Town, Nov 15 AFP A South African Anglican archbishop was among the injured Friday when violent scuffles broke out at a Cape Town church where hundreds of foreign nationals have been sheltered, clerical and human rights officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019