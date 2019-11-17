International Development News
Development News Edition

US businesswoman says 'heartbroken' by Britain's Johnson

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 21:20 IST
US businesswoman says 'heartbroken' by Britain's Johnson
Image Credit: ANI

A US businesswoman at the center of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favoritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left "heartbroken" and "humiliated" by the British prime minister. Jennifer Arcuri, who is accused of getting privileged access to foreign trade jaunts and grants when Johnson was previously London mayor, told Britain's ITV he was treating her like "some fleeting one-night stand".

The technology entrepreneur said the British premier, now campaigning for re-election, had rebuffed her requests "for advice" after the scandal erupted in September and "hung up" on her. She claimed on one occasion the phone was passed to somebody who began speaking Chinese down the line.

"I'm terribly heartbroken by the way that you have cast me aside like I am some gremlin," Arcuri, addressing Johnson directly, told ITV's Exposure program, in clips released ahead of its broadcast on Sunday. "I've kept your secrets, and I've been your friend," she said, adding she felt "disgusted and humiliated".

"I don't understand why you've blocked me and ignored me as if I was some fleeting one-night stand or some girl that you picked up at a bar because I wasn't -- and you know that. Johnson, who was London mayor from 2008 to 2016, is battling for a five-year term in Downing Street in next month's hotly-anticipated general election.

The show alleges the pair had an affair for more than four years, though Arcuri refused to confirm this. The 34-year-old, who is now based in the United States but was photographed in London on Friday, admitted to ITV she had received mixed advice on what to say publicly about their relationship.

"When the story broke half the people that reached out told me to categorically deny, deny, deny," she said. "The other half told me to, admit the, er, affair, fall on the sword get it over with." Johnson, 55, was married at the time of the alleged affair but has since left his wife following a romance with a former Conservative party spin doctor Carrie Symonds.

The pair now live together in Downing Street. He has previously said he did not have the kind of relationship with Arcuri that required him to notify watchdogs of a potential conflict of interest, as required.

Arcuri was reportedly given GBP 126,000 (USD 163,000, 147,000 euros) in public money and privileged access to three foreign trade missions led by then-mayor Johnson. He has insisted everything was "done with complete propriety" but has been referred to a police complaints body to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over the matter.

A review by Johnson's own government ruled a GBP 100,000 grant Arcuri was given by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport through a cyber skills fund was "appropriate". A Conservative Party spokeswoman said: "Any claims of impropriety in the office are untrue and unfounded." She added: "We consider these are vexatious and politically motivated attacks from the Labour Party."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S., South Korea postpone military drills in bid to bolster N.Korea peace effort

The United States and South Korea said on Sunday they will postpone upcoming military drills in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea, even as Washington denied the move amounted to another concession to Pyongyang. The ...

Rajnath holds talks with US Def Secretary with focus on Indo-Pacific

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held talks with US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper here on a range of strategic issues including situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to further bolster bilateral security cooperation. The me...

RPT-Soccer-Record crowd sees Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 in WSL derby

A record FA Womens Super League WSL crowd of 38,262 saw second-half goals by Arsenals Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema give the champions a hard-fought 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the first top-flight North London derby on Sunday. Arsena...

UPDATE 2-Unions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry

Striking unions threatened to shut down South Africas entire aviation industry on Sunday by extending industrial action beyond state-run South African Airways.SAA has cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019