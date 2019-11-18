Owl and the Pussycat Hotel - A Quirky Boutique Hotel Near Galle, Sri Lanka Uses Simplotel Website and Booking Engine

Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Technology company offering state-of-the-art e-commerce solution (website and booking engine) for hotels and resorts, today announced that it is delighted to count Owl and the Pussycat Hotel as one of its customers.

Owl and the Pussycat is a quirky Hotel in Galle and welcomes guests from all over the world looking for a small boutique hotel experience. Themed after Edward Lear's namesake poem, the hotel provides a handcrafted experience to its guests. OTP hotel was looking for a solution to leverage its brand and drive more bookings through its brand website. It chose Simplotel to revamp its e-commerce and has seen increased convenience in managing their site, improved effectiveness of all their online marketing campaigns, growth in website traffic and bookings.

Simplotel offers e-commerce solution, state-of-the-art website and booking engine, to over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries. Simplotel's focus is to provide independent hotels and resorts with online travel agency or OTA like technology in order to boost their direct bookings.

Reflecting on the yearlong partnership Mrs. Gadkari, owner and founder of Owl and the Pussycat hotel, commented, "We are always trying to provide guests with a unique experience that they may not get at any other resort. And we are glad to have partnered with Simplotel to drive e-commerce for our website. With Simplotel, we can better represent ourselves to the world and encourage our guests to book directly with us - and through our website."

"We love working with the team at Owl and the Pussycat Hotel and we are glad to be a part of their online marketing journey," says Tarun Goyal - Founder and CEO of Simplotel.

To learn more, visit www.simplotel.com or www.otphotel.com .

About Simplotel

Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers. Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps drive more direct online business.

Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries.

To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com , mail contact@simplotel.com or call +91-8033646154.

About Owl and the Pussycat Hotel

Owl and the Pussycat hotel, a small, luxury hotel near Galle, sits at the water's edge with 17 suites. It offers a simple, fun and unpretentious place - with a sense of romance, food, and dancing in the moonlight. The place is tranquil, but social too. Every detail is lovingly restored and crafted by hand. The Owl & The Pussycat Hotel is an independently owned boutique hotel, inspired by an exuberant zest for life.

To learn more about Owl and the Pussycat hotel, visit www.otphotel.com or call +94-91203-0600 or send an email to reservations@otphotel.com