International Development News
Development News Edition

Owl and the Pussycat Hotel - A Quirky Boutique Hotel Near Galle, Sri Lanka Uses Simplotel Website and Booking Engine

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 11:15 IST

 Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Technology company offering state-of-the-art e-commerce solution (website and booking engine) for hotels and resorts, today announced that it is delighted to count Owl and the Pussycat Hotel as one of its customers.

Owl and the Pussycat is a quirky Hotel in Galle and welcomes guests from all over the world looking for a small boutique hotel experience. Themed after Edward Lear's namesake poem, the hotel provides a handcrafted experience to its guests. OTP hotel was looking for a solution to leverage its brand and drive more bookings through its brand website. It chose Simplotel to revamp its e-commerce and has seen increased convenience in managing their site, improved effectiveness of all their online marketing campaigns, growth in website traffic and bookings.

Simplotel offers e-commerce solution, state-of-the-art website and booking engine, to over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries. Simplotel's focus is to provide independent hotels and resorts with online travel agency or OTA like technology in order to boost their direct bookings.

Reflecting on the yearlong partnership Mrs. Gadkari, owner and founder of Owl and the Pussycat hotel, commented, "We are always trying to provide guests with a unique experience that they may not get at any other resort. And we are glad to have partnered with Simplotel to drive e-commerce for our website. With Simplotel, we can better represent ourselves to the world and encourage our guests to book directly with us - and through our website."

"We love working with the team at Owl and the Pussycat Hotel and we are glad to be a part of their online marketing journey," says Tarun Goyal - Founder and CEO of Simplotel.

To learn more, visit www.simplotel.com or www.otphotel.com.

About Simplotel

Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers. Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps drive more direct online business.

Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries.

To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com, mail contact@simplotel.com or call +91-8033646154.

About Owl and the Pussycat Hotel

Owl and the Pussycat hotel, a small, luxury hotel near Galle, sits at the water's edge with 17 suites. It offers a simple, fun and unpretentious place - with a sense of romance, food, and dancing in the moonlight. The place is tranquil, but social too. Every detail is lovingly restored and crafted by hand. The Owl & The Pussycat Hotel is an independently owned boutique hotel, inspired by an exuberant zest for life.

To learn more about Owl and the Pussycat hotel, visit www.otphotel.com or call +94-91203-0600 or send an email to reservations@otphotel.com

Media Contact:
Swapnil Patni
marketing@simplotel.com
+91-8048124881
Simplotel Technologies Private Limited

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

TRAI hopes to finalise views on call connect charges by Nov-end: Official

The telecom regulator expects to finalise its views on the contentious call connect charges issue by the end of this month, a top TRAI official said on Monday. Last week, TRAI conducted an open house discussion with industry representatives...

UPDATE 9-Choking and crying, Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Monday to pin back frantic anti-government protesters fleeing a university where hundreds were holed up with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons amid fears of a bloody crackdown. Doz...

China stocks rise after interbank lending rate cut

China stocks ended Monday firmer, as investors hoped for more stimulus measures to shore up the slowing economy after a interbank lending rate cut. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8, to 3,907.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index added ...

Maniesh Paul to voice Kristoff in Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'

Actor Maniesh Paul will be dubbing for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Frozen 2. The actor joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, who will be lending their voices to the two leads -- Elsa and Anna, respectively,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019