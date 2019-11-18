International Development News
Development News Edition

Independent Mechanical Watch Brand Chronoswiss Launches the Regulator Classic Carbon Racer, a New Motor Sport-inspired Timepiece

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Luzern
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:30 IST
Independent Mechanical Watch Brand Chronoswiss Launches the Regulator Classic Carbon Racer, a New Motor Sport-inspired Timepiece

Adrenaline, racing cars, Formula 1... even the first glimpse of the new Regulator Classic Carbon Racer immediately thrusts you into the world of motor sport, as this timepiece, in the style of an automotive cockpit, is guaranteed to impress.

Stainless steel, high-tech carbon mesh and the look of a speedometer just cry out "speed". The new model brings together the colors typically associated with racing: red, white and black carbon. The design of this timepiece is reminiscent of a speedometer, with the red hand in the style of a speedometer needle. The eye-catching triangular shape of the hour and minute hands can also be perfectly read in the dark, thanks to extremely luminous Super-LumiNova inlays. The guilloché pattern on the dial of the timepiece is also unconventional: the centuries-old royal craftsmanship of guilloché is fused here with ultra-thin carbon from the premier class of motorsport.

Typically for Chronoswiss (a pioneering achievement of the brand in the 1980s), the caseback is sapphire crystal through which you can see the beating heart of the watch, its movement – just like the racing cars that proudly showcase their engines under glass. You can also admire the intricacy of the mechanics through the skeletonized seconds dial, visually inspired by the perforated design of a racing car rim.

The high-performance engine of the watch is its automatic C.295 caliber with a power reserve of over 40 hours, which has undergone a Regulator modification in-house at Chronoswiss. Its sturdy case and water resistance to 10 bar (100 m) make the Regulator Classic Carbon Racer the perfect timepiece for every occasion.

The link between Chronoswiss' modern mechanics and motor sport goes back a long way. The family-owned company has already proved that it has petrol in its blood in cooperative partnerships with the Alfa and Audi brands and, time and time again, it has created small limited editions of exceptional timepieces.

For further information and high res images, please see: http://api-assetengine.oew.de/Assets/oeworder.dat?d=2YqiBVl1mEqOc6sGAMecew2

Chronoswiss was founded in 1983, in the midst of the quartz crisis when only visionaries continued to believe in the mechanical watch. Entrepreneurial spirit and congenial inventions such as the sapphire glass back, an unmistakable design and the first series production of the regulator complication as a wrist watch made Chronoswiss unique. Headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, the brand manufactures only a few thousand mechanical watches per year according to Swiss Made quality standards.

www.chronoswiss.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030243/Regulator_Classic_Carbon_Racer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030242/Chronoswiss_AG_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russia starts process of returning captured naval ships to Ukraine - TASS

Russia on Monday began the process of handing over three captured naval ships to Ukraine in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency cited a security source as saying.A Reuters reporter in Crimea, which Russian annexed from Ukraine in 2014, saw ...

UPDATE 3-N.Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about, urging an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted dial...

Ronaldo admits he is not '100 percent'

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted on Sunday that he is not at 100 percent after reacting angrily to twice being substituted by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri earlier this month. The 34-year-old scored his 99th international goal on Sunday as reigni...

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km 155 million miles from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japans space agency said on Monday. Asteroids a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019