Belarus election: Observers slam authorities for disrespecting democratic standards

The parliamentary election in Belarus at the weekend did not comply with democratic standards and was marred by curbs on fundamental freedoms and concerns over procedural integrity, international observers said on Monday.

These elections have demonstrated an overall lack of respect for democratic commitments Margareta Cederfelt, Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

Official results showed that not a single opposition candidate had won a seat, allowing President Alexander Lukashenko to maintain his hold on power.

