Mindanao: Earthquake rattles Davao and nearby cities; no tsunami warning yet
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitudes struck 92 kilometers (57 miles) east northeast of Cotabato, Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, according to real-time earthquake info provier EMSC.
M5.8 #earthquake (#lindol) strikes 74 km NE of #Budta (#Philippines) 8 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/u5Mgt4ck2t— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 18, 2019
There were no immediate reports of damage due to the earthquake that was reportedly felt in Davao and nearby cities.
A tsunami warning has not been issued due to the earthquake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
