International Development News
Development News Edition

WHO, AU sign agreement in drive towards universal health coverage

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at WHO Headquarters to expand their relationship and cooperation in this arena. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 22:36 IST
WHO, AU sign agreement in drive towards universal health coverage
The AU plays a crucial role in supporting greater cohesion among AU member States across a range of policies and programs.  Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

In the drive towards universal health coverage, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union (AU) Commission cemented their mutual commitment to global health by signing on Monday a historic agreement.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at WHO Headquarters to expand their relationship and cooperation in this arena.

"The Memorandum of Understanding we have signed today is an important step towards formalizing the cooperation between WHO and the African Union and to implementing the Addis Ababa Call to Action," said the WHO chief.

"The Addis Ababa Call to Action is a powerful commitment from African Union leaders to increase domestic financing for health, and to hold themselves accountable for that commitment", he added.

Following a political declaration on universal health coverage, which was approved in September by all UN Member States, the General Assembly adopted a global resolution to translate that commitment into reality by legislators in 140 countries.

The AU plays a crucial role in supporting greater cohesion among AU member States across a range of policies and programs.

Based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), WHO's 13th General Programme of Work (GPW), 2019-2023, aims to help ensure health care in low, middle- and high-income countries.

The MoU will reinvigorate, expand and deepen the UN-AU relationship towards achieving the GPW along with the health and development objectives of the African Union.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Misters Tedros and Mahamat stressed that the deepened partnership will help enable the necessary political support and country-level implementations to improve the health and well-being of people across the African continent.

"Universal health coverage is not a luxury only rich countries can afford", said Mr. Ghebreyesus. "All countries can make progress with the resources they have".

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Head of Vatican financial regulator leaves job weeks after police raids

The Vatican said on Monday the head of its financial regulator would leave, weeks after unprecedented police raids on his organisation and another key arm of the Catholic Churchs bureaucracy. Rene Bruelhart, a 47-year-old Swiss lawyer, told...

Man robbed of gold chain at petrol pump in West Delhi

A 36-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his gold chain by two bike-borne men at a fuel station in Rajendra Place, police said on Monday. Sandeep Bhola, a resident of Rajender Nagar, was on the way to his house when he had stopped at the p...

UPDATE 1-Turkey will launch another Syria operation if area not cleared of Kurdish YPG -Anadolu

Turkeys foreign minister said Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, state-owned Anadolu agency reported on Monday.Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as sa...

Seven Malian soldiers killed in clash with militants - army

Seven Malian soldiers were killed and 15 wounded when militants attacked a patrol in northern Mali on Monday, the army said in a statement. The West African country is still reeling from an attack on an army post that killed 54 in early Nov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019