Hyperledger-based token Metacoin to list on its first global cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid

Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com ("Liquid") will be listing Metacoin (MTC), the world's first Hyperledger-based token, for secondary trading.

Metacoin is a project focused on expanding the blockchain ecosystem by solving fundamental issues that the traditional cryptocurrency has yet to overcome such as scalability and security. Released as a mainnet platform in 2018 as the first commercialised mainnet based on the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Fabric, Metacoin currently boasts several key projects such as:

Issue token ( https://issuetoken.io/ ) a service where businesses can create their own token

) a service where businesses can create their own token A wallet service ( https://wallet.metacoin.network/ )

) A block explorer ( https://metascan.io/ )

Several notable Dapps are also currently being built on the Metacoin platform such as:



Play bits ( https://playbits.io/ ), a powerful blockchain gaming platform,

), a powerful blockchain gaming platform, Coldbank ( https://www.coldbank.io ), a custodian service that aims to provide a high level of security on IBM's LinuxONE

), a custodian service that aims to provide a high level of security on IBM's LinuxONE Autosdaq ( https://autosdaq.com/ ) an exchange that seeks to create an ecosystem where mobility-related products and services can be used with cryptocurrency.

Jay Baek, V.P. of INBLOCK said, "We're excited about the listing of Metacoin on Liquid. As one of the largest, most secure and reputable exchanges globally, Liquid will offer best-in-class security to anyone looking to trade and hold MTC. More importantly, being listed on a major exchange is aligned with our mission of creating new value through collaborations with other companies and business support."

Metacoin aims to solve two fundamental issues in blockchain technology -- scalability and security -- by implementing its node into LinuxONE. By doing so, Metacoin is not only able to further secure and protect users' data but handle millions of transactions per second in a safe and secure manner.

"We are delighted to be the first global cryptocurrency exchange to add Metacoin to our offering of digital assets on Liquid, and also be the first exchange to be able to support projects built on Hyperledger," said Mike Kayamori, CEO and co-founder of Liquid. "The ability to support Hyperledger-based projects is certainly an important step towards our mission of providing liquidity to the crypto economy."

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, it is a global collaboration that includes leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. Hyperledger Fabric currently supports distributed ledger solutions for a wide range of industries and maximises the confidentiality, resilience and flexibility of blockchain solutions through its modular architecture.

To celebrate the listing of Metacoin on Liquid, the Liquid and Metacoin teams have decided to provide a 1% bonus for anyone who deposits more than 1,000 MTC and a 3% bonus for anyone who deposits more than 30,000 MTC on Liquid. Liquid and Metacoin will also host a Trading Competition that rewards 1,000 MTC to the top 100 users in trading volume at the end of the campaign. More details will be shared soon. For the latest updates, follow Liquid on Twitter at @liquid_global

About Metacoin

Established in 2017, Metacoin, the first cryptocurrency based on Hyperledger, launched its mainnet in October 2018. Designed to be a permissioned network, Metacoin, with the use of Hyperledger's technology, is also a public blockchain that openly allows the sharing of transaction histories. Metacoin aims to expand the Metacoin Ecosystem through solving and improving problems that exists in traditional cryptocurrency.

Today, through the use of the open-source based Hyperledger fabric and by installing the Hyperledger nodes into LinuxONE, Metacoin ensures reliability and grow blockchain business models. Through the implementation of IBM's Secure Service Container (SSC) on LinuxONE, Metacoin aims to create a successful blockchain ecosystem and will offer secure management of digital assets and allow the development of chain-codes. More information is available at https://metacoin.network/.

About Liquid

Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and in the future, the USA, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.

Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollars, and euro. More information is available at Liquid.com.