International Development News
Development News Edition

TRM Labs, the first cryptocurrency risk management platform, raises $4.2 million in funding from Initialized Capital, Blockchain Capital, PayPal Ventures and Y Combinator

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:11 IST
TRM Labs, the first cryptocurrency risk management platform, raises $4.2 million in funding from Initialized Capital, Blockchain Capital, PayPal Ventures and Y Combinator

 TRM, the cryptocurrency compliance and risk management platform, today announced that it has secured $4.2 million in funding from Initialized Capital, Blockchain Capital, PayPal Ventures, and Y Combinator, bringing the total raised in its seed round to $5.9 million.

"At TRM, we are fueled by a fundamental belief that cryptocurrency and blockchain can democratize access to financial services and empower billions of people," said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs. "By building solutions to prevent cryptocurrency fraud and financial crime, we enable this vision and build a safer financial system for billions of people."

The growth of cryptocurrencies is a global phenomenon and brings both opportunities and new risks to financial institutions. TRM is accelerating the safe adoption of crypto assets with its platform designed to help financial institutions monitor and mitigate these risks at scale. Compliance teams at financial institutions use TRM to risk-score their cryptocurrency-related transactions, customers, or partnerships, helping them to simplify customer due diligence and meet regulatory requirements.

TRM integrates with more than a dozen blockchains, and analyzes billions of virtual asset transactions to detect signs of fraud and financial crime like money laundering in real-time. TRM launched out of the startup accelerator Y Combinator this summer. Since then, it has delivered its cryptocurrency compliance and risk management solutions to global financial institutions including major banks, brokerages, and exchanges across US, Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

"PayPal has been trusted by consumers for over 20 years because of its emphasis on fraud prevention and risk management," said Rahul Raina, co-founder and CTO of TRM Labs. "Their strategic investment in TRM signals their continued commitment to ensuring safety and compliance as the digital payments landscape evolves and innovates."

Initialized Capital, early investors in Coinbase and Digit, also participated in this fundraise. "Illicit activity is an existential problem for crypto since it impacts the willingness of financial institutions, regulators, and consumers to embrace crypto," said Garry Tan, co-founder and managing partner of Initialized. "We can't imagine more mission-oriented founders who can bridge the worlds of traditional finance, compliance, and crypto to tackle this critical problem."

The new funding will be used to grow TRM's engineering and data science teams, expand into new markets, and accelerate product development.

Spencer Bogart, General Partner at Blockchain Capital, said that the company's solution is desperately needed by financial institutions. "TRM provides a solution that every financial institution needs today because they are either establishing plans to directly engage with crypto or because they inevitably have customers or partnerships that are in some way exposed to cryptocurrency transactions."

About TRM

Founded in 2018, TRM helps financial institutions to measure, monitor, and mitigate their cryptocurrency risk exposure so they can safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency KYC/AML, entity risk scoring, transaction monitoring, threat intelligence, and wallet screening. Financial institutions use TRM to monitor and mitigate their direct and indirect risk exposure to cryptocurrencies. For instance, a global bank may use TRM to detect whether customers are depositing funds sourced from virtual currency linked to illicit activity. A payment company may use TRM to monitor the risk of its cryptocurrency-related partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science.

Contact:
contact@trmlabs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816030/TRM_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.N., Red Cross say Israeli settlements are still unlawful

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Tuesday that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory remain in breach of international law, rejecting the Trump administrations position accepting th...

Fitbit Versa 2 gets whooping USD 50 price cut ahead of Black Friday sale

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch featuring Always-On Display mode, 6 day battery life, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant has received a price cut of USD 50 ahead of Black Friday sales and is now available for USD 149 on Amazon and WalmartTo rec...

UPDATE 1-Aramco IPO banks face pared payday of $90 million or less - sources

After battling it out for a role in a giant IPO that promised to make history, and enduring delay after delay, investment banks advising Saudi Aramco are set to be rewarded with relatively slim pickings.The 25 banks working on the listing w...

UPDATE 10-Besieged Hong Kong campus protesters seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university searched for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police, dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle and more than 1,000 arrests in 24 hours.About 100...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019